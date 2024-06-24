Former White House Physician Demands Biden Be Drug Tested Before Debate

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) issued a formal demand that the White House physician — a role in which Rep. Jackson previously served Presidents Obama and Trump — drug test President Joe Biden for Thursday evening's debate against former President Donald J. Trump.

Writing in a letter to President Biden and White House doctor Kevin O'Connor, Rep. Jackson demands that Biden "submit to a clinically validated drug test in order to reassure the American people that you are mentally fit to serve as President and not relying on performance enhancing drugs to help you with your debate performance or on a day-to-day basis to assist you in performing your duties as President of the United States."

Rep. Jackson requests that the drug tests be "administered both immediately before and after the debate" and "be immediately released to the public" along with "a complete list of all medications" Biden takes on a daily and/or as needed basis as well as "any performance enhancing medications" Biden takes or plans to take before Thursday night's debate.

I’m calling on President Biden to submit to a drug test that will test for performance enhancing drugs immediately before and after this week’s debate in Atlanta. More info below! https://t.co/qT7owmcq9O — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) June 24, 2024

"It’s a terrible reality that I am having to send a letter demanding President Biden submit to a drug test prior to this week’s debate, however, Americans are being left in the dark by a dishonest administration regarding what types of performance enhancing drugs Biden is using for high stakes events like the State of the Union," Rep. Jackson said in a statement on Monday.

"As the former physician to three United States Presidents, and as a Member of Congress, I see it as my duty to do everything I can to hold this administration accountable, especially when it comes to a President’s fitness for office," Rep. Jackson continued. "If President Biden needs to take performance enhancing drugs in order to participate in this week’s debate, then it is imperative that he and his physician disclose that to the American people."

"Election Day is just around the corner, and voters deserve to have full transparency regarding the health of their Commander in Chief who is vying for this job for another term," declared Rep. Jackson.

Addressing Biden's White House physician, Rep. Jackson also writes in his letter that "over the past four years, President Biden's mental decline has continued to accelerate, and instances of him slurring his words, shuffling his feet, stumbling while walking, losing his train of thought, and appearing confused and lost during public appearances have become even more frequent." Rep. Jackson also cites a recent Wall Street Journal report that described the "drastic decline of President Biden's mental acuity" and Special Counsel Robert Hur's report that concluded Biden is an "elderly man with a poor memory."

Previously, Rep. Jackson noted the difference between iterations of Biden's appearance in public — "Sleepy Joe" vs. "Jacked-Up Joe" — and reiterated the American people "deserve to know" whether Biden is on PEDs.