Trump Campaign Blasts Biden's Latest Amnesty Attempt

After President Joe Biden rolled out his latest executive fiat aimed at "protecting" illegal aliens in the U.S. — around 500,000 noncitizen spouses of Americans and another 50,000 noncitizen children younger than 21 whose parent is married to an American, as Leah reported — the Trump campaign blasted the policy.

In a statement from National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the former president's campaign highlighted how "[t]his week, we learned an illegal alien from El Salvador who Crooked Joe Biden allowed into our country murdered a mother of five while she was on a run in Maryland, and we learned an illegal alien from Ecuador tied up and raped a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in broad daylight."

"But Biden doesn’t care about the American lives that will forever be destroyed by the illegal criminals he is importing; and Biden doesn’t care that law-abiding taxpayers, crushed by inflation, are forced to pay for free food, housing, and healthcare for illegals," Leavitt continued.

"Biden only cares about one thing — power — and that’s why he is giving mass amnesty and citizenship to hundreds of thousands of illegals who he knows will ultimately vote for him and the Open Border Democrat Party," the Trump campaign's statement declared.

"Biden’s mass amnesty plan will undoubtedly lead to a greater surge in migrant crime, cost taxpayers millions of dollars they cannot afford, overwhelm public services, and steal Social Security and Medicare benefits from American seniors to fund benefits for illegals — draining the programs Americans paid into their entire working lives," warned the statement. "Biden has created another invitation for illegal immigration through his mass amnesty order."

Biden's use of an executive order to enact his "mass amnesty" is notable, given Biden claimed he had no authority to address the border crisis Biden created by rescinding Trump-era executive orders beginning on day one of his administration. The consequences have been stark, throwing the southwest border — and many other states in the interior — into chaos.