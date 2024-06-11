'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said a Wilmington jury's conviction of Hunter Biden on three federal felonies is a "step toward accountability" for the president's family but said there's still more work to be done.

Advertisement

Reminding that "Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal was smoked out" (heh) by federal judge Maryellen Noreika, Comer said that the Department of Justice still needs to investigate "everyone involved in the Bidens' corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments" to prove that the DOJ is not covering for "the Big Guy, Joe Biden."

The House Oversight Committee noted on X that it "took Special Counsel Weiss years to get here and the jury just three hours" to decide Hunter was guilty.

It took Special Counsel Weiss years to get here and the jury just three hours.



Unless DOJ investigates everyone involved in the Bidens' corrupt influence peddling schemes, it will be clear department officials continue to cover for the Big Guy. https://t.co/kGzaVtap2j — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 11, 2024





Other House Republicans who've been part of conducting oversight investigations of President Biden and his family, including Hunter, also responded to the verdict.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said the conviction of Hunter Biden is merely "the veil of fairness" in the justice system under President Biden, an attempt to show balance amid Democrats' lawfare being waged against former President Donald Trump.

Timing is everything. This is the veil of fairness in the Justice System under @POTUS. https://t.co/3pNDClEyTc — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 11, 2024

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) agreed with Mace's assessment:

Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict is nothing more than the Left’s attempt to create the illusion of equal justice.



Don’t fall for it. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) June 11, 2024

Notably, Hunter thought he was going to avoid a trial and any accountability for his firearm and tax felonies until his plea deal collapsed under the slightest scrutiny from a federal judge.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) noted the role IRS whistleblowers played in dismantling the sweetheart deal Hunter thought would save him from responsibility for his actions. Without their testimony before Congress, Smith said, "Hunter Biden would have never faced accountability for the crimes he has committed" ands reiterated that the Delaware jury's verdict is "a step towards ensuring equal application of the law, regardless of one's last name."

If it were not for the IRS whistleblowers coming forward to the Ways and Means Committee, Hunter Biden would have never faced accountability for the crimes he has committed.



Today’s verdict is a step towards ensuring equal application of the law, regardless of one's last name. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) June 11, 2024

Advertisement

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) also called Tuesday's conviction "just the beginning" of holding the "Biden Crime Family" accountable. "Now, let's do Joe Biden," he quipped.

🚨Hunter Biden found GUILTY on all counts.



This is just the beginning of holding the Biden Crime Family accountable.



Now, let’s do Joe Biden. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) June 11, 2024

Echoing Tiffany, Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) said it's time to hold "The Big Guy" accountable for "selling out this country."

Hunter Biden is a convicted felon. He is finally being held accountable for his reckless actions.



"The Big Guy" and the Biden Crime Family have made tens of millions of dollars selling out this country. It is time to hold them accountable for that as well! https://t.co/WgVDHI9tIy — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) June 11, 2024

This is a developing story and may be updated.



