Tipsheet

'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 11, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said a Wilmington jury's conviction of Hunter Biden on three federal felonies is a "step toward accountability" for the president's family but said there's still more work to be done.

Reminding that "Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal was smoked out" (heh) by federal judge Maryellen Noreika, Comer said that the Department of Justice still needs to investigate "everyone involved in the Bidens' corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments" to prove that the DOJ is not covering for "the Big Guy, Joe Biden."

The House Oversight Committee noted on X that it "took Special Counsel Weiss years to get here and the jury just three hours" to decide Hunter was guilty. 


Other House Republicans who've been part of conducting oversight investigations of President Biden and his family, including Hunter, also responded to the verdict.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said the conviction of Hunter Biden is merely "the veil of fairness" in the justice system under President Biden, an attempt to show balance amid Democrats' lawfare being waged against former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) agreed with Mace's assessment:

Notably, Hunter thought he was going to avoid a trial and any accountability for his firearm and tax felonies until his plea deal collapsed under the slightest scrutiny from a federal judge. 

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) noted the role IRS whistleblowers played in dismantling the sweetheart deal Hunter thought would save him from responsibility for his actions. Without their testimony before Congress, Smith said, "Hunter Biden would have never faced accountability for the crimes he has committed" ands reiterated that the Delaware jury's verdict is "a step towards ensuring equal application of the law, regardless of one's last name."

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) also called Tuesday's conviction "just the beginning" of holding the "Biden Crime Family" accountable. "Now, let's do Joe Biden," he quipped.

Echoing Tiffany, Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) said it's time to hold "The Big Guy" accountable for "selling out this country."

This is a developing story and may be updated.


