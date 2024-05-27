Taiwan's New President Is Taking a Page From the Reagan Playbook

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The newly inaugurated president of the Republic of China (Taiwan) thanked U.S. lawmakers for supporting efforts to deter the Chinese Communist Party and pledged to "steadily deepen" Taiwan-U.S. relations on Monday while praising former president Ronald Reagan's policy to defeat the Soviet Union.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and other members of a bipartisan congressional delegation met with Lai Monday morning at the Office of the President in Taipei —the first such delegation to visit Taiwan since the May 20 inauguration.

"This demonstrates your firm support for the new government as well as the people of Taiwan," President Lai said of the congressional delegation's decision to visit despite warnings against such a U.S. trip from the CCP.

"I deeply admire former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's concept of 'peace through strength," President Lai told members of Congress and international media. "Therefore, moving forward, I will enhance, reform, and bolster national defense," he continued of his nascent administration that's already faced escalating harassment from the CCP.

The increased focus on defense, President Lai added, will show the world the Taiwanese people's commitment to defending their homeland.

"We are not here as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans in strong support of this beautiful island," Chairman McCaul said in his remarks before the U.S. delegation's meeting with President Lai. The CCP's military drills that saw Chinese warships and jets encircle the island to simulate a blockade last week demonstrate that "they are not interested in taking Taiwan by peaceful means as agreed to in the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979," he declared.

"All democracies must stand together against aggression and tyranny — whether it's Putin in Russia, the Ayatollah in Iran, or Chairman Xi next door to us in China — an unholy alliance is eroding peace around the world," said McCaul. "Not since WWII, my father's war, have we seen such blatant violence and naked aggression."

Referring to President Lai's inaugural address delivered last week, McCaul noted Taiwan's role as "the engine of innovation for democracies," the consequence of the "freedom and democracy" on the island that transformed it into a "technological powerhouse."

Now, "60 percent of international trade goes right through the Taiwan Strait and over 90 percent of advanced semiconductor manufacturing is performed right here in Taiwan," McCaul emphasized. "U.S. General Douglas MacArthur once referred to Taiwan as 'an unsinkable aircraft carrier' to describe the physical island's huge strategic significance and value," reminded McCaul in a historical reference of his own. "What the Taiwanese people built on this island is even more precious — it's a democratic and technological marvel."

Aimed at the CCP and Xi Jinping, McCaul insisted that the free world "must make sure that no one in their right mind would try to upset the peace that lets [Taiwan] thrive. America is and always will be a reliable partner — and no amount of coercion or intimidation will slow down or stop the routine visits by the Congress to Taiwan," he pledged.

"As Taiwan proves time and time again, the people on this island are resilient and can resist the CCP's coercion," McCaul confidently declared. "Your bravery sir, your courage, inspires the world as a beacon of hope and democracy," he said of President Lai. "And I look forward to a great future — because together we can keep our commitment to peace and prosperity."