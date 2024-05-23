Here's Why the Chinese Military Surrounded Taiwan on Thursday
House Passes Bill Banning Noncitizen Voting in D.C. Elections

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 23, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a piece of legislation that shouldn't have been necessary — but is — thanks to Democrat efforts to allow noncitizens to cast ballots in American elections. 

The bill, sponsored by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), would "prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia." The legislation became necessary after the city council in the nation's capital amended its voting laws to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. 

The commonsense measure passed in a 262-143 vote with the support of all Republicans present plus 52 Democrats who crossed party lines in the name of sanity to implement the following:

SECTION 1. PROHIBITING VOTING BY NONCITIZENS IN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ELECTIONS.

An individual who is not a citizen of the United States may not vote in an election for public office in the District of Columbia or in any ballot initiative or referendum in the District of Columbia.

SEC. 2. REPEAL OF LOCAL RESIDENT VOTING RIGHTS AMENDMENT ACT OF 2022.

The Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 (D.C. Law 24–242) is repealed, and any provision of law amended or repealed by such Act shall be restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted into law.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) praised the bill's passage and noted that "voting is a pillar of American democracy and a constitutional right that undeniably needs to be protected and preserved for citizens of this country." The D.C. Council's decision to allow noncitizen voting was "irresponsible and subverts the voices of American citizens," Comer added. 

Honest Elections Project Executive Director Jason Snead also applauded the House's effort to "repeal Washington, D.C.'s absurd law," adding "there is absolutely no reason that illegal immigrants or embassy staff working for China and Russia should be allowed to vote in our nation's capital."

"Democrats claim they oppose noncitizen voting," Snead continued. "Now is the time for Senator Schumer and Senate Democrats to prove it by sending this bill to President Biden to end noncitizen voting in America's capital."

