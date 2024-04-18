You Can Probably Guess Which Dems Voted Against Condemning Iran for Attacking Israel

The House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning Iran's "unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel" over the weekend in a 404-14 vote Thursday morning.

While it's fleetingly heartening to see some bipartisan agreement for once as a majority of Democrats supported the resolution introduced by Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ), the very clear (and growing) Israel problem among Democrats was on full display.

Among the 14 who voted against the resolution condemning Israel for its attack on Israel, 13 were so-called "progressive" Democrats. You can probably already guess at least half of this roster of individuals who just couldn't bring themselves to condemn Iran's terror-spreading regime nor support our ally Israel:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA)

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, also voted "no" — his usual position on resolutions of this sort dealing with foreign affairs.

Here's what the resolution said and what those Democrats listed above are again opposing on the record:

Whereas, beginning on April 13, 2024, Iran for the first time ever launched a direct attack on Israel that included over 350 missiles and drones launched directly from Iran and its proxies toward Israel; Whereas this direct attack on Israel followed: Iran-backed Hamas’ massive, unprovoked attack on Israel on October 7 that killed over 1,200 people; months of cross-border attacks from Iran-backed Hezbollah into Israel from Lebanon; over 170 attacks on United States troops in the Middle East by Iran-backed militias since October; and months of Iran-backed Houthi missile and drone attacks on global shipping; Whereas 99 percent of the projectiles fired at Israel were intercepted by Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan, minimizing casualties and other damage from this unprecedented, brazen attack by Iran; Whereas Israel intercepted these missiles and drones using a variety of air defense systems and other defense articles, including many procured from or co-produced with the United States, demonstrating the vital importance of the United States and Israel’s security partnership; and Whereas Israel is a major non-NATO ally and Major Strategic Partner of the United States: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives— (1) condemns Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel; (2) reaffirms and supports Israel’s right to self-defense; (3) stands with Israel as it defends itself against Iran’s attack and seeks to re-establish deterrence against Iran and its proxies; (4) fully supports Israel’s right to respond to this aggression through military, diplomatic, economic, and other necessary means; (5) calls on all countries to unequivocally condemn Iran’s attack on Israel; (6) commends the United States military, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan for intercepting Iranian missiles and drones and thereby limiting the damage from this unprecedented attack on Israel; (7) reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, including through security assistance and defense sales; (8) urges full enforcement of United States sanctions and export controls against Iran to impede Iran’s nuclear program, missile and drone development, and funding of terrorist groups and proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq and Syria; and (9) stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support.