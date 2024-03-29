Biden's Radical Nominee Takes Another Hit From Law Enforcement
Consumer Protection Group Trolls BlackRock Over Fraud Allegations

After getting slapped with a cease and desist order from Mississippi's Secretary of State this week alleging fraud and "untrue statements" about investments and ESG, BlackRock got trolled by watchdog group Consumers' Research.

"BlackRock guilty of fraud?" asks a billboard placed by Consumers' Research this week — right outside BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's office in order to remind him "what happens when he plays politics with other people's money," according to the group's executive director Will Hild.

The billboard comes after the cease and desist order from Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson asserted that "many of BlackRock's acts, practices, and courses of business operate or would operate as a fraud or deceit upon investors and potential investors in Mississippi." 

As Townhall reported this week, the specific issue is the way BlackRock markets and manages investments worth trillions of dollars in light of its embrace of, and stated commitment to, implementing ESG — environmental, social and governance — policies. 

Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
For Townhall's reporting earlier this week, BlackRock provided a comment that explained its "only agenda is maximizing risk-adjusted returns for the funds our clients choose to invest in" and pointed Townhall to a "2030 Net Zero Statement" on its website that says BlackRock's role in a transition to "net zero" is "not to engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."

However, as Townhall noted, BlackRock's comment and 2030 statement are contradicted by the Net Zero Asset Managers commitment to which BlackRock is a signatory. That commitment pledges BlackRock to working "in partnership with asset owner clients on decarbonisation[sic] goals, consistent with an ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner across all assets under management."

