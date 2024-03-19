LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

Even though former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have locked up their respective 2024 nominations, the 2024 primary schedule continues unimpeded as the two candidates barrel toward their November rematch — along with down-ballot candidates looking to advance to the general election — with Tuesday primaries in Ohio, Florida, California, Illinois, Kansas, and Arizona.

On Tuesday, voters in a handful of states headed to the polls to pick not only their preferred presidential candidate but also vote in primaries for down-ballot races that will determine the balance of power in D.C. beginning in January 2025.

Live-updating results from Tuesday's down-ballot primaries via Townhall elections partner Decision Desk HQ are broken out by state below, followed by presidential primary results. Use the dropdown menu for each race embed to see county-level results or "change race" to view different congressional primary results.

Ohio — Polls Close at 7:30 p.m. ET

In the Republican pursuit to retake the U.S. Senate, Ohio plays a key role as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) looks to topple incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown. On Tuesday, Buckeye State voters chose between Secretary of State Frank LaRose, state Senator Matt Dolan, and Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno.

In addition, voters in Ohio will weigh in on congressional races, including a special election to serve the remainder of the current term in the 6th Congressional District after Republican Rep. Bill Johnson resigned at the beginning of the year to take over as president of Youngstown State University.

California — Polls Close at 11:00 p.m. ET

Voters in California's 20th Congressional District on Tuesday made their choice in a crowded nine-candidate, non-partisan special election to serve the remainder of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's term. If a majority of the vote is not reached by one candidate, then a runoff special general election will be held between the top two vote-getters in May. During the regular primary held earlier this month, state legislator Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux — both of whom are running in Tuesday's special election — advanced to November's general election.

Illinois — Polls Close at 8:00 p.m. ET

Voters in the Land of Lincoln will decide whether to renominate incumbents in a handful of competitive primaries for the state's congressional delegation. In the Democrat primary, two incumbents — Rep. Chuy Garcia in the 4th District and Rep. Danny Davis in the 7th District — face challengers to their renomination. Across the aisle, incumbent GOP Rep. Mike Bost faces a challenge in the 12th District.

Presidential Primaries

Voters in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio also cast votes for their party's presidential primary on Tuesday. Despite Trump and Biden already securing presumptive nominee status in each of their parties, there are some states where voters can choose to vote for "none of the above," a choice some Democrats have made in a virtue-signaling show of opposition to Biden's response to Hamas' unprovoked attack on Israel. In Florida, only Republicans held a primary this cycle while the state Democrats canceled theirs.

Arizona — Most Polls Close at 10:00 p.m. ET

Illinois — Polls Close at 8:00 p.m. ET

Kansas — Polls Close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Ohio — Polls Close at 7:30 p.m. ET

Florida — Most Polls Close at 7:00 p.m. ET