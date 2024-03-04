The Bidenomics Website the White House Doesn't Want You to See

It's being called "the website Joe Biden doesn't want you to see" by Americans for Prosperity, the grassroots organization that snapped up ownership of "www.Bidenomics.com" after neither the Biden administration nor his re-election campaign apparently thought to purchase the URL once the White House trotted out "Bidenomics" as the retread of 2020's "Build Back Better."

Wild to me that a conservative group managed to get its hands on the domain for https://t.co/FDk02vTRB9 — did the Very Online WH not anticipate the need to at least lock that url down? https://t.co/JYuGlaNNRr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2024

Now, instead of getting Biden's spin regarding his economic policy, it is Biden's claims themselves that are debunked on Bidenomics.com. "The President brags a lot about the economy, so we decided to look at what the President has been saying, compare that to the facts on the ground, and let you decide for yourself," the new AFP site explains.

What is #Bidenomics? Discover the truth at https://t.co/6rT3exx6jf.



Basically, incomes are down, prices are up, the national debt is at a record high, & for every dollar you had in 2020, you now have only about 80 cents. pic.twitter.com/2RISx3W9N5 — Americans for Prosperity (@AFPhq) March 4, 2024

"If you ask Americans what they think of the U.S. economy, they will tell you things are not good," AFP's Bidenomics site notes. "Americans are stressed about the family budget. They worry about falling behind financially. They feel like what they’ve worked so hard to earn could be gone in an instant," the introduction reminds. "But if you ask President Biden, the economy couldn’t be better – so good that he put his name on it: Bidenomics."

From Biden's claims that his economic policies are "bringing down prices across the board" and "[w]ages are up" to "[m]y economic plan is working" and "reducing the deficit," the website that one would expect to be a part of Team Biden's communication strategy instead debunks the president's claims.

In addition to debunking "Bidenomics," the AFP site includes "real stories from real Americans" about how the president's policies have made life worse and making ends meet even more difficult. What the site is not, is the place Biden's 2024 campaign wants would-be voters to end up if they google "What is Bidenomics?"