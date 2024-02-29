Here's Who Trump Is Pushing to Replace McConnell This Year
Tipsheet

Republicans Choose Senator Katie Britt to Deliver SOTU Response

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 29, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that freshman U.S. Senator Katie Britt of Alabama will deliver the Republican response to Biden's State of the Union Address on Thursday, March 7. 

In a post on X, Speaker Johnson said he and Leader McConnell were "pleased" to announce Britt and said the "American people will tune in as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate turns the page on the oldest president in history."

Britt, who previously served as chief of staff to former Alabama U.S. Senator Richard Shelby before running in the contest to replace her retiring former boss, was elected to serve as the Yellowhammer State's junior U.S. Senator in the 2022 midterms.

In a post of her own, Britt previewed her response on behalf of Republicans as "a candid conversation about the future of our nation" that will "outline the Republican vision to secure the American dream for generations to come."

Britt was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in her midterm campaign and, in December, she returned the favor by endorsing the 45th president in his 2024 bid to return to the Oval Office. She serves as the top Republican on the Senate's Homeland Security subcommittee and as an informal advisor to Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership team. She was also tapped to serve on the RNC's Republican Party Advisory Council. 

This is a developing story that may be updated. 

