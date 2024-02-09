Kamala Harris Attacks 'Politically Motivated' Special Counsel, Tries to Defend Biden

Among the Biden administration's ranks of poor communicators, it's difficult to issue a definitive ranking. But, after President Biden tried and failed to convince the country that he's a savant in Thursday evening's angry remarks that saw him mix up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt, Vice President Kamala Harris decided to give it a go.

After remarks to community violence intervention leaders, Harris was asked if she found Special Counsel Robert Hur's report to be fair.

"I'm glad you asked," came the VP's reply before she launched into an attack on Hur and his report and debased herself defending Biden and his lagging memory.

"I have been privileged and proud to serve as vice president of the United States with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," Harris gushed of her tenure alongside the man she once attacked for his previous work with segregationists in the U.S. Senate.

"When I saw that report last night- I believe, as a former prosecutor, the comments that were made by that prosecutor- gratuitous, inaccurate, and inappropriate," she said.

Kamala Harris delivers a lengthy word salad in a bad attempt at defending Biden's rapidly declining mental fitness — claiming the special counsel's report was "gratuitous, inaccurate, and inappropriate." pic.twitter.com/quvKf9vPjA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

Harris then doubled down on one of the White House's attempts at spinning Biden's "significantly limited" memory: he couldn't remember because he was dealing with an international crisis as Hamas launched its terror attacks in Israel.

As Guy noted when the argument was first being trotted out by the White House, arguing that Biden was unable to remember when he served as vice president or even when his son Beau died because of unexpected world events does not send the message the White House might think it does.

Biden notes that his special counsel interview happened during an international crisis — perhaps an effort to spin away the memory lapses noted in the report.



But is ‘I couldn’t perform properly or remember facts because of a crisis’ a *helpful* argument to him? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 8, 2024

"October 7, Israel experienced a horrific attack, and I will tell you we got the calls, the president and myself, in the hours after that occurred," Harris explained in her attempt to dismiss concerns about Biden's fitness on Friday. "It was an intense moment for the commander-in-chief of the United States of America and I was in almost every meeting with the president in the hours and days that followed," she said.

"He was in front of it all, coordinating, and directing leaders who are in charge of America's national security not to mention our allies around the globe for days — and up until now — months," Harris continued while seeking to vouch for the fact that Biden is firing on all cylinders.

"So the way that the president's demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts and clearly politically motivated," the vice president insisted, calling its conclusions "gratuitous."

Kamala Harris:



The special counsel’s report detailing Biden’s declining mental capacity “could not be more wrong” and is “clearly politically motivated.”



Does this mean she thinks he can be charged? pic.twitter.com/gkTLGedoVv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

"I will say that when it comes to the role and responsibility of a prosecutor in a situation like that, we should expect that there would be a higher level of integrity than what we saw," Harris scolded.

Now, the woman known for her gaffes that challenge the creativity of the Emmy Award-winning writers' room at HBO's "VEEP" is probably not the best character witness to back up President Biden's claims that everything's fine and the adults are in charge. But, as Democrats are often better than Republicans at doing, she knows it's time to close ranks and go to the mat for Biden — no matter how debasing that is.