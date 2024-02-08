Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Tipsheet

Another House Republican Announces They Won't Run for Re-Election in 2024

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 08, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Ahead of November's elections, senior House Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced on Thursday that she will not seek re-election. 

First elected to the House in 2004 to represent Washington's fifth congressional district, McMorris Rodgers currently chairs the exceedingly critical House Energy and Commerce Committee. She previously served her fellow House Republicans as the GOP Conference chair from 2012 to 2018.

Advertisement

"For years now, my team and I have lived and worked by our values of having fun while we SERVE — to Seek excellence, that Everybody matters, to Responsibly own it, practice Vigilant integrity, and Embrace change," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement announcing her decision. "It's been the honor and privilege of my life to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Congress," she continued, calling her constituents "part of the strength and soul of America — the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known."

Highlighting her time as chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, McMorris Rodgers said she's "seen the best of Eastern Washington and the United States of America. We will spend this year honoring the Committee's rich history — plowing the hard ground necessary to legislate on solutions to make people's lives better and ensure America wins the future," she pledged.

Professional and legislative accomplishments aside, McMorris Rodgers emphasized that "the greatest blessing in my life has been marrying Brian and becoming a wife and mom," titles she said are her "most cherished."

"My family has been in my corner from the start," the wife and mother of three said. "I couldn't have served so well without their love, support, and patience."

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Every day, my number one priority is to pray," reflected McMorris Rodgers. "I pray that God's purpose over my life will be more deeply rooted in my heart and in gratitude for the remarkable colleagues and people He has brought into my life. No matter the division, we must unite in prayer," she urged. "And as we do, we will bring hope and healing to broken lives, broken families, and broken systems failing broken people. Together, may we always be guided by God's abundant grace and wisdom to keep the promise of America alive," McMorris Rodgers said. "The best is yet to come."

In addition to McMorris Rodgers, House Republicans bidding Capitol Hill farewell at the end of 2024 include Reps. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Ken Buck (R-CO), Greg Pence (R-IN), and Kay Granger (R-TX), among others. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

