John Kirby Argues the Biden Admin Knows Better Than Border Patrol

Weeks after it was reported that more than 300,000 illegal immigrants had been encountered by border agents in the month of December, the White House again struggled (and failed) to argue its case that President Biden has a "plan" to address illegal immigration and takes border security "seriously."

Asked by Peter Doocy on Tuesday why the Biden administration is "making it easier for people to enter the country illegally," the National Security Council's John Kirby at least acted confounded. "I don't believe we are. Why don't you think we are?" he responded.

Well, most recently, as Townhall reported on Monday, the Biden administration secured a victory at the Supreme Court to overturn an injunction that will now allow federal agents to cut and dismantle razor wire placed along the Rio Grande by Texas officials. That's just the latest effort by the Biden administration to fight Texas and its Republican leaders rather than do anything to fight the worsening surge of illegal immigrants into the country — including dangerous individuals on terror watch lists.

Noting that the Border Patrol union president responded to the latest legal action by Biden against Texas saying the SCOTUS order "is going to undoubtedly encourage more illegal immigration," Doocy asked Kirby whether he believed he knew "better" than the Border Patrol union about what's needed to secure the border.

"The border patrol needed access, and that's why we sued to get rid of that razor wire so that they could do their jobs," Kirby answered in his typically condescending manner before again attacking Republicans in Congress for the border crisis Biden created and still seeks to worsen.

"We want to help them do their jobs, we want to give them more resources." Kirby insisted of the Biden administration's "plan" for federal border security that has not been seen in action.

So committed to denying that the Biden administration was trying to weaken border security further, Kirby couldn't bring himself to admit that razor wire works as a deterrent and physical barrier to illegal immigration. Instead, the NSC spokesman claimed that the razor wire needed to come down on behalf of Border Patrol so it could regain access to a park in Eagle Pass, Texas, that had been seized by state officials.

Never mind, as well, that the Border Patrol union had praised Abbott's decision to take over the park and boot federal agents as a "force multiplier" in their efforts to secure the international boundary. Efforts that Biden continues to undermine with his "plan" Kirby could not explain.

REPORTER to KIRBY:



"Why are you guys making it easier for people to enter the country illegally?"

According to Kirby, Americans are supposed to buy those claims because they're "borne out by the facts." Except they're not. At all. The facts, since John Kirby brought them up, show a border in utter chaos, open to illegal immigrants, human and drug smugglers, and illegal arms transfers going both ways.

Later in Tuesday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre celebrated the Supreme Court order allowing federal agents to make the border less secure, further undermining Kirby's claims that Biden is taking border security "seriously."

KJP on SCOTUS border decision:



"We are certainly glad the Supreme Court made the decision" to allow the Biden admin to remove "ineffective" razor wire.

As National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera told me along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas over the weekend, the Biden administration's decision to sue Texas for its efforts to secure the border is "like suing a guy who broke your rib giving you the Heimlich maneuver. He's willing to help you and you're going to turn around and sue him. It doesn't make any sense and that's what we're dealing with," emphasized Cabrera.