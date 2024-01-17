'Zero Tolerance': House GOP Issues New Warning to Hunter Biden

After months of publicity stunts and apparent work on a documentary about the troubled first son's life, Hunter Biden received a new "zero tolerance" warning from Republicans in the House of Representatives this week.

During a House GOP leadership stakeout, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) recalled how "Hunter Biden further revealed the degree of his arrogance and entitlement" last week when he crashed the hearing called to debate a contempt of Congress resolution against the president's son.

That stunt, of course, followed Hunter's previous brazen defiance of a congressional subpoena requiring him to sit for a closed-door deposition (which drew the contempt of congress proceedings) as part of the House's impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Noting that Hunter's "press stunt" last week during the Oversight Committee hearing "fell flat," Emmer suggested that "reality" may have "set in" for Hunter. "By the end of the week, Hunter Biden’s lawyer had notified Chairmen Comer and Jordan that he was ready to admit defeat after defying two lawfully issued subpoenas," the GOP whip explained.

House Republicans, however, are proceeding with eyes wide open about the demonstrated risks of trying to work with Hunter Biden, a character who's demonstrated his disregard for the law and Congress.

"As negotiations to arrange the date and time of his deposition continue, a few things should be made clear: House Republicans will continue to hold Hunter Biden’s feet to the fire until we have his testimony," Emmer pledged. "We have zero tolerance for his antics," warned the Minnesota Republican. "He is a material witness in our inquiry, and sitting down in a formal deposition setting where all of our questions can be asked and answered is an important step in the fact-finding process."

To be clear, if he tries to delay his deposition or pull another stunt, we can and will move forward with holding him in contempt. pic.twitter.com/YNr9epFKNo — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 17, 2024

"Don’t just take my word for it — you’ll recall the Democrats were adamant about the need for closed-door depositions prior to open hearings last Congress," Emmer reminded of the attempt by his colleagues across the aisle to apply a double-standard in dealings with the Biden family.

"If Hunter Biden tries to delay or pull another PR stunt – we can and will move forward with holding him in contempt," said Emmer.

"The fact of the matter is this is about one thing only, and that is providing the American people with the transparency and accountability they deserve," said Emmer, repeating a common refrain of House Republicans. "We know Joe Biden has lied to the American people about his involvement in his son’s business dealings over and over again, and it is very likely that he benefited from his family’s corrupt business dealings as well. When we began this process, we promised to follow the facts wherever they lead," Emmer recalled.

"If Hunter Biden has nothing to hide, he will work with us to ensure this deposition happens swiftly," Emmer noted. "If he does go back on his word to appear for a closed-door deposition, the full House will vote to remind him that no one – not even the president’s son – is above the law."