911 Call Reveals How Austin Tried to Cover Up His Hospitalization From the Start

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin may be convalescing at home now after a two-week hospital stay to receive treatment for an infection following surgery for prostate cancer, but details about his secret hospital stay that left even President Joe Biden in the dark continue to emerge — and those new details, revealed in the 911 call placed to rush Austin to the hospital on January 1, show how he and his aides sought to keep his condition a secret from the very beginning.

Advertisement

Obtained by the Daily Beast through a public records request, the 911 call placed as Austin realized he could no longer remain at home shows the intent to keep the situation under wraps as the Secretary of Defense was carted off to Walter Reed where he remained in secrecy for days without even his commander in chief knowing.

One heck of a cover up from Lloyd Austin's team and the Biden admin: pic.twitter.com/o2iK7iPt5L — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 16, 2024

According to the Daily Beast's report, the coverup that saw the American people and senior Biden administration officials including the president and secretary of state left in the dark was "well-known among his close aides" (emphasis added):