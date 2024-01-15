Speaker Johnson Says Federal Employees Who Walk Out to Protest Israel 'Deserve to Be Fired'

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that any federal workers who walk off the job this week as part of a protest against U.S. aid for Israel (read: a show of support for the survival of barbaric Iran-backed terrorists) "deserve to be fired" for their participation in the stunt.

Pledging to work with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Speaker Johnson said that House Republicans would "ensure that each federal agency initiates appropriate disciplinary proceedings against any person who walks out on their job" as part of Tuesday's protest.

Any government worker who walks off the job to protest U.S. support for our ally Israel is ignoring their responsibility and abusing the trust of taxpayers. They deserve to be fired.



Oversight Chairman Comer and I will be working together to ensure that each federal agency… https://t.co/jcWa4bI3Db — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 14, 2024

According to walkout organizers under the banner of "Feds United for Peace," they have secured commitments from "hundreds" of federal employees (paid by taxpayers, mind you) from 22 federal agencies to join the protest against America's support for Israel.

The group is calling for Tuesday to be a "Day of Mourning" over Israel's military campaign to end Hamas after the Iran-backed terrorists slaughtered the most Jews in any single day since the Holocaust, it's clear that the walkout is to mourn the fact that Hamas is being wiped out instead of Israel.

Al-Monitor reported that walkout commitments were obtained from employees in the Executive Office of the President, National Security Agency, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Food and Drug Administration, National Park Service, Federal Aviation Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Naval Research Laboratory, and Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs.

The planned walkout comes after terrorism supporters, as Guy rightly dubbed them, stormed the park across from the White House and even attempted to topple a security fence, a riotous demonstration that caused Biden administration aides to be "relocated" during the mayhem.