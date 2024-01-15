FAA Wants to Stock Up on Employees with Severe Intellectual Problems
A Major Subpoena in the Hunter Biden Case Could Be Issued Soon
We Know Who Dug Those Secret Jewish Tunnels in NYC
Hertz Won’t Be The Only Company to Ditch EVs This Year
Manchin Makes a Promise About 2024
Witnesses Give ‘Stark Warning’ About America’s Future if Progressive Ideology Continues in...
The Other Political Races
Mr. Wonderful Delivers a Defense of Trump and Schools Haley and DeSantis in...
MLK and the Grace None of Us Deserve
Male Inmate Who Identifies As ‘Trans Woman’ Sues Left-Wing City for Placing Him...
Disgusting: Pro-Terrorism Rallies in New York, DC, London Celebrate 100 Days Since Hamas...
The Iranian Regime Is Using Deceptive Tactics to Spread Disinformation
Women’s Rights In Iran
A Nation at Crossroads: MLK Jr.’s Dream of Unity Plagued by Critical Race...
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson Says Federal Employees Who Walk Out to Protest Israel 'Deserve to Be Fired'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 15, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that any federal workers who walk off the job this week as part of a protest against U.S. aid for Israel (read: a show of support for the survival of barbaric Iran-backed terrorists) "deserve to be fired" for their participation in the stunt. 

Advertisement

Pledging to work with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Speaker Johnson said that House Republicans would "ensure that each federal agency initiates appropriate disciplinary proceedings against any person who walks out on their job" as part of Tuesday's protest. 

According to walkout organizers under the banner of "Feds United for Peace," they have secured commitments from "hundreds" of federal employees (paid by taxpayers, mind you) from 22 federal agencies to join the protest against America's support for Israel. 

The group is calling for Tuesday to be a "Day of Mourning" over Israel's military campaign to end Hamas after the Iran-backed terrorists slaughtered the most Jews in any single day since the Holocaust, it's clear that the walkout is to mourn the fact that Hamas is being wiped out instead of Israel.

Recommended

Another Liberal Narrative Just Disintegrated in Vermont Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Al-Monitor reported that walkout commitments were obtained from employees in the Executive Office of the President, National Security Agency, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Food and Drug Administration, National Park Service, Federal Aviation Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Naval Research Laboratory, and Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs. 

The planned walkout comes after terrorism supporters, as Guy rightly dubbed them, stormed the park across from the White House and even attempted to topple a security fence, a riotous demonstration that caused Biden administration aides to be "relocated" during the mayhem. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Liberal Narrative Just Disintegrated in Vermont Matt Vespa
The Republican Nominee Needs To Pick His Administration Right Away Kurt Schlichter
We Know Who Dug Those Secret Jewish Tunnels in NYC Matt Vespa
Alarm Bells Increase, Warning of an Impending Huge Economic Collapse Rachel Alexander
Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy Sarah Arnold
Mr. Wonderful Delivers a Defense of Trump and Schools Haley and DeSantis in the Process Douglas MacKinnon

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Liberal Narrative Just Disintegrated in Vermont Matt Vespa
Advertisement