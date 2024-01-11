Officials Issue Anonymous Warning Regarding Hezbollah

The national security threats brought about by Biden's weakness paired with an exceedingly active and hostile group of Iran-backed terrorist proxies around the world have already been made clear. Federal officials have warned border agents to watch out for terrorists inspired by the Hamas massacre of Israelis on October 7, and FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress that he sees warning lights "blinking...everywhere I turn" while admitting there are significant "gaps" in what the FBI knows about terrorist organizations planning attacks on Americans.

Advertisement

Now, new intelligence shows that the risk of attacks on Americans by Hezbollah — one of Iran's terror proxies based primarily in Lebanon — is rising, according to officials who spoke anonymously with Politico. Despite the outlet giving Hezbollah the benefit of calling them "militants" when they are, in fact, bloodthirsty terrorists, its report on what American intelligence is now assessing is alarming.

The four officials, who remained anonymous in order to speak about the intelligence, said that Hezbollah terrorists "would likely target U.S. personnel in the Middle East first." They believe that the Iran-backed terrorists "could be considering attacks on both U.S. troops or diplomatic personnel overseas." In addition, the "chance for an assault on U.S. soil is also growing as tensions in the region escalate," Politico reported of the intel assessments.

Even more concerning, Politico says the officials reminded that Hezbollah terrorists have "the capability...to put people [in] places to do something" due to its "expansive international network that would allow the group to use its operatives to carry out an attack in the United States," which is certainly "something to be worried about."

Considering the lack of border security under Biden — which has already seen a significant number of illegal immigrants with identities that are flagged in U.S. terrorist databases — it's ignorant to doubt the possibility of a Hezbollah attack in the U.S. It would also be foolish to think that Hezbollah terrorists have not already illegally entered the U.S. among the record number of known "got-aways."

They are already here. Who do you think has been coming across our southern border?



American intel officials warn of risk of Hezbollah attacking U.S. https://t.co/NrU5LBGXXS — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) January 11, 2024

Given Biden's attempts at deterrence in the Middle East have given rise to a Houthi rebel blockade of the Red Sea and more than 115 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, there's little reason for Hezbollah to be concerned about an American response to attacks on U.S. targets in the Middle East or here at home.

While Biden insists he can't take decisive action or risk escalating hostilities in the Middle East, Iran-backed terrorists have continued to escalate their attacks without fear of retribution from Biden or the international coalition he created that has failed to preserve freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

As long as Biden refuses to take action that shows the U.S. will not tolerate attacks on U.S. targets, terrorists will continue to plan and carry out attacks. As we discussed previously, this unserious strategy from Biden is going to get more American troops — and maybe even Americans at home — killed.