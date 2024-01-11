Inspector General Launches New Investigation Into Austin Going MIA
Chris Christie's Campaign Is Dead, But He Left a Nasty Note for Republicans
Johns Hopkins Medicine Scrambling After Publishing Its Definition of 'Privilege'
GOP Playing Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire
House Judiciary Hearing Highlights the Cost of Illegal Immigration to American Taxpayers
Trump Defies Judge's Orders, Delivers Closing Arguments
Left-Wing City to Expect Budget Cuts Over Illegal Immigrant Influx
Did Michelle Obama's Chances of Being the Democratic Nominee Just Go Up?
Sick: San Francisco School Districts Tells Teachers to Indoctrinate Students With Hamas Pr...
The Real Life Consequences of 'Sanctuary' Policies: Fairfax County Edition
Fetterman Gives Us Another 'Based' Take on Israel
Ohio House Overrides Governor's Veto on Legislation Protecting Women's Sports
Here's How Trump Is Performing in This Key State
Ten Reasons Why I Am Supporting Ron DeSantis Instead of Nikki Haley or...
Tipsheet

Is Biden About to Finally Launch Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen?

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 11, 2024 5:15 PM
Houthi Media Center via AP

According to reports from U.K. media, the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom are reportedly preparing to carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen after weeks of attacks on commercial shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea interrupted global supply chains and threatened the lives of U.S. troops in the region. 

Advertisement

According to The Times, Prime Minister "Rishi Sunak has authorised British airstrikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen to repel attacks by the Iran-backed rebels on shipping in the Red Sea," with the UK "expected to join the US and other allies in carrying out the mission imminently."

Following the strikes, President Joe Biden — despite not having anything on his schedule at this time — is "expected to make a statement tonight in the wake of" the strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, according to The Times' political editor Steven Swinford. 

Recommended

The Reason Why This Missouri Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

But there's a big question at play, as noted by Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD):

If the strikes predicted by British outlets take place, it will mark — at long last — some action from the U.S.-led coalition that was set up to protect vessels in the region and ensure freedom of navigation is upheld, an effort that has not succeeded in allowing ships to safely transit or deter attacks by the Houthis. Whether the anticipated strikes, if they happen, go far enough to dissuade continued Houthi attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea will remain to be seen.

The reportedly imminent U.S. and U.K. strikes come after U.S. Central Command reported the 27th attack by Houthis on commercial shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden amid a significant escalation in the Iran-backed proxies' attacks that have expanded to include anti-ship ballistic missiles in addition to kamikaze drones and small boats. 

Advertisement

In recent days, the White House has sought to reiterate a stern, supposedly final warning from the United States and its coalition partners that the Iran-backed Houthis must stop their attacks, though no specific threat of strikes was included in the most recent statement that cautioned "consequences" would follow continued attacks. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reason Why This Missouri Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Did Michelle Obama's Chances of Being the Democratic Nominee Just Go Up? Rebecca Downs
Johns Hopkins Medicine Scrambling After Publishing Its Definition of 'Privilege' Spencer Brown
Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light Kurt Schlichter
Trump Defies Judge's Orders, Delivers Closing Arguments Sarah Arnold
'Show of Hands!' Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Out the Lying Press to Their Faces Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reason Why This Missouri Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Advertisement