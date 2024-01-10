'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Sena...
Tipsheet

LIVE: House Holds First Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 10, 2024 10:15 AM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Amid Republicans' intensifying scrutiny of President Joe Biden, his family, and his administration, the House Homeland Security Committee will hold the first impeachment hearing diving into the actions of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — and their devastating consequences — on Wednesday morning. 

Titled "Havoc in the Heartland," the committee chaired by Mark Green of Tennessee will probe "how Secretary Mayorkas' failed leadership has impacted the states."

To discuss the impact of Mayorkas and Biden's border crisis, the Homeland Security Committee has called Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, and University of Missouri School of Law Professor Emeritus Frank O. Bowman III to testify. Their prepared testimony can be reviewed here.

The first impeachment hearing for Mayorkas follows almost three full years of the Biden administration enacting policies to loosen restrictions on illegal immigrants that have caused record-setting levels of illegal immigrant encounters by federal agents — a situation that Mayorkas as recently as last week still refused to call a "crisis." Instead of doing anything to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, enforce law and order at the border, or work to reduce incentives for illegal immigration, Mayorkas and Biden have only continued to take actions that drive the surge of illegal immigrants, deadly fentanyl, and cartel violence. Repeatedly, the Biden administration has even sought to prevent Texas from taking action to secure its border with Mexico. Things have gotten so bad that Democrat leaders in deep-blue cities such as New York, Chicago, and Denver have cried for help and said the situation created by Biden and Mayorkas' open-border policies is unsustainable.

"The House Committee on Homeland Security has conducted a comprehensive investigation into Secretary Mayorkas’ handling of, and role in, the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border," a spokesperson for the committee emphasized in a statement. "The Committee will ensure that the public is aware of the scope of Secretary Mayorkas’ egregious misconduct and refusal to enforce the law, but also that this process is completed promptly, and accountability is achieved swiftly — as the American people have demanded."

While Mayorkas refuses to call the border crisis a "crisis," the rest of the Biden administration has tried to skirt accountability by blaming Republicans in Congress for the mess, even though House Republicans have put forward multiple pieces of legislation to address the border crisis only to be blocked by congressional Democrats and threatened with vetoes from the Oval Office. 

The first impeachment hearing into Mayorkas' role in the border crisis and dereliction of duty, which is set to run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, can be viewed below.

The impeachment hearing for Mayorkas will happen as House Republicans move ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Biden and at the same time as the House Oversight Committee holds a markup to consider Chairman James Comer's resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena to sit for a closed-door deposition.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

