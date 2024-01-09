We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery
Top Democrat Tells a Big Lie to Pin White Supremacy on Trump
So, The Washington Post Is a Total Dumpster Fire
All-Out War in the Middle East Could Be Coming. Is the Biden Team...
After Safety Inspections, This Probably Wasn't What Boeing Wanted to Hear From the...
Department of Defense Orders 'Review' to Figure Out How SecDef Austin Went MIA
New 'Bombshell' Filing Does Not Look Good for Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Why Michelle Obama Is 'Terrified'
Newsom Announces Special Election Date for McCarthy Seat
Greg Pence Will Not Seek Reelection to U.S. House
Journos Are Rooting for a Biden Comeback, but the Polls Keep Disappointing Them
Illegal Immigrant Deported Multiple Times Charged With Killing Mother, Son in Drunk Drivin...
Here's Who Was Just Named the '2023 AntiSemite of the Year'
Indiana Republican Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

DeSantis Is Not Pleased With House Republicans Right Now

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 09, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As Townhall reported earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced movement on congressional efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown that included an agreement on a topline funding number: $1.590 trillion for fiscal year 2024 made up of $886 billion in defense spending and $704 billion for non-defense spending. 

Advertisement

Former House member-turned-Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, however, isn't thrilled with the agreement on topline spending. In an interview with The Blaze, the presidential hopeful panned the development and accused House Republicans of "selling out" the voters who sent them there in the midterms. 

"They said they were going to change the way Washington operates," DeSantis reminded of the House GOP. "They said that they were going to hold these agencies accountable," he added. "Look, this is just selling out everything that they ran on in 2022," DeSantis emphasized of the spending agreement. 

"The House of Representatives is supposed to [hold federal agencies accountable]," the former U.S. Rep. from Florida's 6th congressional district continued. "They're armed with the power of the purse" and should "be the people's redress for when government misbehaves, when government violates people's rights, when government doesn't do its core functions like it's failing to do at the border."

According to DeSantis, if House Republicans are "willing to just simply fund the whole thing into perpetuity, then you're never going to get any of those practices changed," and the Biden administration will continue to bounce from one crisis to another. "What's going on with the status quo is shutting down our country, it's shutting down the American dream, it's shutting down our sovereignty," said DeSantis. "Why would you want to just green-light the current order of things given how bad all this is?"

Recommended

We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Lamenting the fact that what he sees as a betrayal of midterm voters' trust "has been standard practice" for Republicans "for a long time," DeSantis said that what the country needs is "leadership." Arguing he's the best suited for the job of leading the country, DeSantis said it's time for a president that "lays down the marker" and "puts pressure on these guys to actually do what they say they're going to do."

"I think one of the problems is they're allowed to campaign as conservatives, then they get up, and they just do business as usual," DeSantis said of elected Republicans, and "they don't really get called on it the way we need to." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
New 'Bombshell' Filing Does Not Look Good for Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Joe Biden's Scary Speech on Jan. 6 Dennis Prager
Why Michelle Obama Is 'Terrified' Spencer Brown
Here's Who Was Just Named the '2023 AntiSemite of the Year' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery Katie Pavlich
Advertisement