Department of Defense Orders 'Review' to Figure Out How SecDef Austin Went MIA

The Department of Defense has ordered a "review" of processes and actions that saw Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin go MIA in Walter Reed's ICU for days without President Biden or his deputy's awareness, the latest scandal for an administration that claimed "the adults are in charge."

In a memo released on Monday evening, DoD said that its director of administration and management and general counsel would "lead a review of the notification process for assumption of functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense" — and release their finding within 30 days.

Specifically, the memo ordered parties tasked with the review to "identify the relevant facts and circumstances" during the time SecDef Austin was in the ICU at the beginning of January and "evaluate the processes and procedures through which the Deputy Secretary of Defense was notified that she should to[sic] carry out the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's stated goal is "to better understand the facts surrounding these events and to recommend appropriate processes going forward" to "ensure (1) clarity and transparency when a determination has been made that certain authorities have been transferred, and (2) that proper and timely notification has been made to the President and White House and, as appropriate, the United States Congress and the American public."

In terms of "transparency," it's a little too late for that on all accounts.

More details on the DoD review and what it's supposed to include:

A timeline of events and notifications beginning from the hospitalization of the Secretary of Defense on January 1, 2024;

Examination of the current process for determining whether the Secretary is or will be unable to perform the functions and duties of his office and how such notifications will be made; and

Recommendations for improving the existing processes for notification of the President of the United States, senior officials within the Department of Defense, and other relevant parties, as appropriate.

Given the fact that the president was unaware of Austin's apparent incapacitation, it seems that more than "improving processes for notification" is in order.

While the review takes place — the current deadline is "within 30 days" — DoD also directed immediate changes in an apparent attempt to keep the Secretary of Defense from disappearing without notice while multiple wars rage and U.S. service members are under attack. The action items are as remedial and common sense as they come, so of course the Biden administration hadn't already implemented them:

When a "transfer of authority" (TOA) occurs, Cables Executive Support Office (ESO) will ensure the following parties are notified via email: the General Counsel, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Combatant Commanders, the Service Secretaries, the Service Chiefs of Staff, the White House Situation Room, and the senior staff of the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense.

The email message will include the reason for the TOA (e.g., out of range of communication devices, routine medical treatment, hospitalization).

When coordinating a pre-planned TOA, a member of the Secretary's Military Assistant (MA) team will update me, the Deputy Secretary's Chief of Staff, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary, the Deputy Secretary's, Senior Military Assistant, and other Secretary and Deputy Secretary MAs, on the expected schedule for pre-planned TOAs. When coordinating a short-notice or emergent TOAs, the responsible MAs will rely on voice communications at a minimum, and follow-up with an email. In all cases, the email from Cables ESO will memorialize the notification.