UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List

UPDATE: Following reports on the appeal filed by one of the "Does" identified in court documents related to a civil case involving Jeffrey Epstein, a district executive for the Southern District of New York told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday that the "unsealing" of records IS "expected to begin today," clarifying that Judge Loretta Preska's "order to delay the release of Jane Doe's name only applies to her and not the dozens of other names on the list."

Advertisement

New: After some confusion over a possible delay, the names of Jeffrey Epstein's associates WILL start to be unsealed today, per @KaelanDC https://t.co/oRzZDi8XUE — Sarah Bedford (@sarahcbedford) January 3, 2024

ORIGINAL POST:

It looks like those awaiting the release of previously withheld information — specifically a list of names — about those associated with Jeffrey Epstein will have to wait a while longer, at least to get the full list of names.

The documents, purported to contain the names of some 150 individuals, were initially cleared for release by U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Preska in a ruling that there were no longer any legal reasons to keep the names contained within court filings masked as "John and Jane Does." According to Judge Preska's decision, the records were set to be unsealed beginning after January 1, 2024.

Now, however, there's been a request to postpone the release of the documents containing names from one of the Does mentioned in the filings claiming a risk of "physical harm in her country of residence" and citing "hate mail" she's received. Judge Preska granted the extension request and ordered "Doe 107" to "submit to the Court for in camera review an affidavit (1)supporting her assertion that she faces a risk of physical harm in her country of residence and (2) providing detail concerning the hate mail she has received" by January 22.

Previously, it was reported by NewsNation and others that the ruling meant no release of the documents and names within them until at least January 22, but court officials subsequently clarified that the delay only applied to Doe 107 and the files would be unsealed on a "rolling basis."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;

Epstein List Extension by James Lynch





As Townhall reported before the records were originally set to be made public, the names within the filings are reported to include former President Bill Clinton — identified as "Doe 36" — who is mentioned more than fifty times:

The records are years old at this point, dating back to a 2015 civil case, but the information — specifically the identities of people who worked, traveled, or associated with Epstein — has been sought for years. According to ABC News, this tranche of court documents includes "the names of additional Epstein associates, alleged perpetrators, alleged co-conspirators, alleged victims, witnesses and former Epstein employees."

Advertisement

This story has been updated to include clarification from a SDNY court official.