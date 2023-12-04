CNN Anchor Calls Out Dem for Refusing to Condemn the Mass Rape of...
Sheila Jackson Lee Made a Pretty Big Mistake in Her Newest Campaign Ad

Spencer Brown
December 04, 2023

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who is running to be the next mayor of Houston against fellow Democrat and Texas state Senator John Whitmire in a runoff election this month, is being mocked for a television ad her campaign released ahead of Election Day.

Here's the ad that was released and aired in Houston as one of her final pitches to H-Town voters:

There's just one problem — a big problem. The ad's call to action says "Vote December 7th," but the runoff election is actually on December 9. Even worse, early voting in the runoff ends on December 5, meaning there is literally no way for Houston residents to vote on December 7. 

Someone messed up, pretty "bigly" as our former president would say, and it's safe to assume Rep. Jackson Lee probably isn't taking the error in stride given the recently leaked audio recording of her "berating" and "demeaning staffers" in an "expletive-laden rant" which was sent anonymously to several news outlets.

Can Trump Actually Win in November? Kurt Schlichter
As our friends at RedState questioned, "How did this get past the staff? They had to view it before it went out. Didn't she approve it? What an indicator of her ability to get things right."

As RedState's Nick Arama reminded, "someone got tossed in prison for meming about the wrong date" for an election. "Even Elon Musk jumped into the argument on that case, noting it had no material impact on the election, unlike the Hunter Biden laptop suppression." 

"The cases have different fact patterns, and Jackson has the magical 'D' behind her name, so we won't be talking about that here," wrote Arama. "Suppressing your own vote is a pretty dumb move."

