Sandra Day O'Connor Has Died

Retired Associated Justice of the Supreme Court Sandra Day O'Connor passed away in Arizona on Friday morning at the age of 93, according to a statement released by the Court.

Citing "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness" as the cause, the statement from SCOTUS heralded Justice O'Connor's more than 24 years of service on the Court from 1981 when she was appointed by President Reagan until her retirement in 2006.

Chief Justice John Roberts called O'Connor a "daughter of the American Southwest" who "blazed an historic trail as our Nation's first female Justice," a challenge she met "with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor."

"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education," said Roberts. "We celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."

More from the Supreme Court on her incredible life as "a woman for all seasons":

Justice O'Connor was born in El Paso, Texas, on March 26, 1930. She married John Jay O'Connor III in 1952. She received her B.A. and LL.B. from Stanford University. She served as Deputy County Attorney of San Mateo County, California, from 1952 to 1953 and as a civilian attorney for Quartermaster Market Center, Frankfurt, Germany, from 1954 to 1957. From 1958 to 1960, she practiced law in Maryvale, Arizona, before serving as Assistant Attorney General of Arizona from 1965 to 1969. She was appointed to the Arizona State Senate in 1969 and was subsequently reelected to two two-year terms, during which she was selected as Majority Leader. In 1975 she was elected Judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court and served until 1979, when she was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals. Justice O'Connor wrote five books: Lazy B: Growing Up on a Cattle Ranch in the American Southwest (2002); The Majesty of Law: Reflections of a Supreme Court Justice (2002); Chico (2005); Finding Susie (2009); and Out of Order: Stories from the History of the Supreme Court (2013). Following her tenure on the Supreme Court, she founded and led iCivics, the Nation's leading civics education platform. As President Reagan said when first introducing her to the American people, she was a woman for all seasons.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) joined a growing chorus of lawmakers and civic leaders sharing their condolences and fond memories of knowing Justice O'Connor:

Ann and I were saddened to hear about former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's passing.



We lost an Arizona icon today. Rest in peace.



Today, we lost a legal giant in our profession. Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.



