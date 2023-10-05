When CNN's Kaitlan Collins Corners You, You Made a Mistake, Nancy Mace
Is That What Caused Dems and Matt Gaetz to Work Together to Oust...
WH's Latest Excuse for Going Back On Campaign Promise to Not Build Border...
Friends of Progressive NYer Who Was Killed Have an Interesting GoFundMe
NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes
What Eric Adams Is Doing to Try to Prevent More Illegal Immigrants From...
'Perfect Timing': D'Souza's Latest Film Comes After Shocking New Report About the FBI...
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse
Ethics Group Asks That Nancy Mace Be Investigated for Soliciting Donations From Capitol...
Female College Athletes Push Back Against Policies Allowing ‘Trans’ Teammate
One Sport Just Approved ‘Transgender-Inclusive’ Guidelines
Will Joe Manchin Have a Better Chance Running As an Independent?
Urban Decay Chronicles: More Blows for San Francisco, DC
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker
Tipsheet

Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 05, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

While President Joe Biden runs around heralding his status as the supposed "most pro-union president" in history, union members aren't feeling the love. 

Earlier in his presidency, Biden's apparently half-hearted efforts to champion rail worker unions in their dispute with rail companies ended after the president took victory laps on a supposed compromise deal that was soon voted down by union members. In the end, Biden had to beg Congress to enforce the contract workers had rejected, meaning Biden eventually came down on the side of rail companies, not rail worker unions. 

Advertisement

More recently, Biden's "green" energy agenda that's anything but spooked auto workers — fewer of which are needed to building electric vehicles while many jobs necessary to the EV supply chain are largely outside the U.S. — and they're now on strike looking to land more job security and higher pay to help them make ends meet amid Biden-triggered inflation. While the resolution between UAW members and the big three automakers remains seemingly distant, the strike's origin is not disconnected from Biden policies. 

While all this Biden-caused labor chaos has been happening, public-sector unions were losing members in droves, despite the president and his administration's attempts — including a heavy lift courtesy of a "report" from the Treasury Department — to convince Americans of the benefits of unions.

The Freedom Foundation, for example, boasted this week of its work to help 13,000 public-sector (read: government) employees leave their unions in the third quarter of 2023. 

That record-setting number means some $13 million in dues that would have gone to government unions — and then largely funneled to Democrat campaigns — are now staying in the pockets of hardworking Americans. The Freedom Foundation says their Q3 success came after it helped more than 4,000 ditch their public-sector unions per month from July through September including a new one-week record when 1,390 members said farewell to their unions between September 10 and 16. 

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"These aren’t merely statistics; they represent thousands of public employees exercising their Constitutional right not to be forced to fund union activity as a condition of employment," remarked Freedom Foundation CEO Aaron Withe of his organization's record-setting success.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the work the Freedom Foundation is doing to help people keep more of their hard-earned paychecks and stop funding distant, bloated, ideological government unions," Withe continued. "It’s gratifying to know that as the cost of everyday goods and services continues to rise, our work is directly helping people put more gas in their car or food on their table rather than line the pockets of union bosses who back the very policies causing many of the country’s economic hardships."

Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker Rebecca Downs
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America Townhall Staff
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Guess Who Attended a Dinner to 'Celebrate' Karine Jean-Pierre Julio Rosas
When CNN's Kaitlan Collins Corners You, You Made a Mistake, Nancy Mace Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement