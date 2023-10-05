Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership

While President Joe Biden runs around heralding his status as the supposed "most pro-union president" in history, union members aren't feeling the love.

Earlier in his presidency, Biden's apparently half-hearted efforts to champion rail worker unions in their dispute with rail companies ended after the president took victory laps on a supposed compromise deal that was soon voted down by union members. In the end, Biden had to beg Congress to enforce the contract workers had rejected, meaning Biden eventually came down on the side of rail companies, not rail worker unions.

More recently, Biden's "green" energy agenda that's anything but spooked auto workers — fewer of which are needed to building electric vehicles while many jobs necessary to the EV supply chain are largely outside the U.S. — and they're now on strike looking to land more job security and higher pay to help them make ends meet amid Biden-triggered inflation. While the resolution between UAW members and the big three automakers remains seemingly distant, the strike's origin is not disconnected from Biden policies.

While all this Biden-caused labor chaos has been happening, public-sector unions were losing members in droves, despite the president and his administration's attempts — including a heavy lift courtesy of a "report" from the Treasury Department — to convince Americans of the benefits of unions.

The Freedom Foundation, for example, boasted this week of its work to help 13,000 public-sector (read: government) employees leave their unions in the third quarter of 2023.

That record-setting number means some $13 million in dues that would have gone to government unions — and then largely funneled to Democrat campaigns — are now staying in the pockets of hardworking Americans. The Freedom Foundation says their Q3 success came after it helped more than 4,000 ditch their public-sector unions per month from July through September including a new one-week record when 1,390 members said farewell to their unions between September 10 and 16.

"These aren’t merely statistics; they represent thousands of public employees exercising their Constitutional right not to be forced to fund union activity as a condition of employment," remarked Freedom Foundation CEO Aaron Withe of his organization's record-setting success.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the work the Freedom Foundation is doing to help people keep more of their hard-earned paychecks and stop funding distant, bloated, ideological government unions," Withe continued. "It’s gratifying to know that as the cost of everyday goods and services continues to rise, our work is directly helping people put more gas in their car or food on their table rather than line the pockets of union bosses who back the very policies causing many of the country’s economic hardships."