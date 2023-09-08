Fulton County Grand Jury Also Sought Indictments Against Current and Former Senators

Georgia Judge Robert McBurney ordered the full Fulton County grand jury report to be published on Friday morning and it reveals that the panel wanted to indict even more individuals than ultimately found themselves dragged into the case alongside former President Donald Trump.

As we already knew, the grand jury handed up indictments against Trump and 18 of his associates including Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro in the late night hours of August 14.

But, according to the now-released grand jury report originally dated December 15, 2022, there were additional individuals the panel recommended indictments against. In all, the report shows that indictments were suggested against 21 other individuals against whom charges were not ultimately pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Among the individuals the grand jury wanted to add to its laundry list of indictment individuals are U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), attorneys Cleta Mitchell and Boris Epshteyn, former U.S. Senators for Georgia David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the full slate of "alternate electors."

The GA special grand jury report includes a list of individuals recommended for indictment related to "the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."



Among those listed who were not charged: Lindsey Graham, Michael Flynn, Kelly Loeffler, Boris Epshteyn... pic.twitter.com/1lJr8oSmBN — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) September 8, 2023

Interestingly, the grand jury report states in its conclusion that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office led by D.A. Fani Willis "had nothing to do with" the recommendations the panel made for indictments against officials involved with Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

As readers may remember, the grand jury foreperson appeared in an unorthodox and outright bizarre interview on CNN earlier this year. At the time — which was after the grand jury's report was completed — she couldn't contain her confusing glee about how the panel's work resulted in "not a short list" of indictment recommendations.

Appearing last night on CNN, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury probing Trump giggled: "Not a short list" of recommended indictments! pic.twitter.com/UNgSmLfu4Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.