Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Lawyers Were Told During Meeting With the Special Counsel’s Office

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 27, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump were told on Thursday to "expect an indictment" against the 45th president-turned-2024 frontrunner by prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith in the grand jury probe of Trump's activities leading up to and on January 6, 2021 after the 2020 presidential election.

Citing a handful of sources, NBC News reported that "Trump's attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro have met with prosecutors in Smith's office" and told to brace for what is only the most recent indictment of their client.

According to NBC News' Garrett Haake, the formal indictment against Trump could be unveiled as soon as Thursday. 

On July 18, Trump himself said on Truth Social that he expected to soon face another "arrest and indictment" after he was notified of his status as a "target" of the January 6 grand jury. Lamenting his ongoing persecution, Trump said:

Recommended

‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich

...they have now effectively indicted me three times (the DOJ staffed and runs the D.A.'s Office in Manhattan), with a probable fourth coming from Atlanta, where the DOJ are in strict, and possibly illegal, coordination with the District Attorney, whose record on murder and other violent crime is abysmal. THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!

Earlier this year, Trump was indicted and subsequently arraigned on charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to alleged hush money payments paid to Stormy Daniels, as well as on federal charges in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office. He still faces an unknown outcome from an investigation in Georgia related to his actions following the 2020 election. 

The timing for this week's developments with the January 6 grand jury have been called "convenient" and "right on cue" after Hunter Biden's dubiously conditioned sweetheart plea deal fell apart before a federal judge in Delaware on Wednesday. 

Indeed, it seems as if any time there's negative coverage of the Biden family, there's always a conveniently timed development that throws the media a shiny object about Trump to distract attention from the now entirely unresolved case(s) against the Bidens. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

