Chris Wallace Is Still Trying to Cover Up Hunter Biden's Laptop

Back in the fall of 2020, the mainstream media and Democrats engaged in a full-court press aiming to debunk and suppress talk of Hunter Biden's laptop from hell. They, with the help of sympathetic big tech companies, were largely successful in using a conjured letter from supposedly credible intelligence officials to smear any coverage of the laptop's hellish contents. The laptop, as Townhall reported from the word go, turned out to be very real and its disgusting contents proved damning to the Biden family.

Now, nearly three years later — and following confirmation of the laptop's veracity by the very outlets that previously sought to dismiss it as Russian disinformation — it turns out CNN and host Chris Wallace are still seeking to minimize Hunter's laptop and the effect its coordinated suppression had on the 2020 election.

Wallace, for his show that's now on HBO's "Max" streaming service following the unceremonious death of CNN+, sat down for an interview with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. That interview — which is already available to stream on Max — will air Friday evening on CNN.

In promoting this week's episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" which contains the interview with McDaniel, Wallace and CNN engaged in some very creative editing to exclude the RNC chair's points about how suppressing Hunter Biden's laptop demonstrated the media and big tech's attempts to rig the national narrative to the benefit of Democrats.

Here's a transcript of the clip from Wallace's interview with McDaniel that aired on CNN Primetime earlier this week to promote Friday's broadcast:

Wallace: When did you stop being an election denier? McDaniel: I think saying there were problems with 2020 is very real. I don't think that's election denying. I mean, Chris, I am from Wayne County, we had a woman send a note saying "I'm being told to back date ballots." We had to look into that. That's deeply concerning. When you have friends who are poll watching and being kicked out, that's deeply concerning. we have every right to look at that. Everybody should have a little more concern about... Wallace: Wait a minute, are you saying as the chair of the Republican Party that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020? McDaniel: Joe Biden's the president. Wallace: I didn't ask whether he's the president. McDaniel: I don't think that... Wallace: Do you think he won the election? McDaniel: I think there were lots of problems with 2020. Wallace: Do you think he won the election? McDaniel: Ultimately, he won the election. Wallace: Pardon? McDaniel: Ultimately he won the election but there were a lots of problems with the 2020 election, 100 percent. Wallace: That's fair. McDaniel: But I don't think he won it fair, I don't. I'm not going to say that. Wallace: You're saying you're not sure, as the Republican Party chair, that he was the legitimately elected president? McDaniel: I'm saying there's a lot of the problems with the 2020 election and we need to fix it going forward.

Wallace's interview is, as to be expected from a CNN show, biased from the first line. But, even more notably, the clip aired earlier this week cut off McDaniel's answer that explained why the 2020 election was not a fair fight. In the full interview that's already available on Max, one can find McDaniel's full answer and reasoning.

Here's the actual transcript of what McDaniel said in response to Wallace's questions with emphasis added to denote the portion CNN cut from the teaser aired earlier:

Wallace: When did you stop being an election denier? McDaniel: I think saying there were problems with 2020 is very real. I don't think that's election denying. I mean, Chris, I am from Wayne County, we had a woman send a note saying "I'm being told to back date ballots." We had to look into that. That's deeply concerning. When you have friends who are poll watching and being kicked out, that's deeply concerning. We have every right to look at that. Everybody should have a little more concern about... Wallace: Wait a minute, are you saying as the chair of the Republican Party that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020? McDaniel: Joe Biden's the president. Wallace: I didn't ask whether he's the president. McDaniel: I don't think that... Wallace: Do you think he won the election? McDaniel: I think there were lots of problems with 2020. Wallace: Do you think he won the election? McDaniel: Ultimately, he won the election. Wallace: Pardon? McDaniel: Ultimately he won the election but there were a lots of problems with the 2020 election, 100 percent. Wallace: That's fair. McDaniel: But I don't think he won it fair, I don't. I'm not going to say that. I think when you look at, let’s look at the Hunter Biden laptop. 51 people in the intelligence agency signed a letter saying it was Russian disinformation. That’s what the public disseminated – was being told. That’s not true. That’s a lie. Wallace: So you’re suggesting that he may not be the legitimately elected president? McDaniel: I’m saying the American people were not given the information they deserve before that election. Wallace: You're saying you're not sure, as the Republican Party chair, that he was the legitimately elected president? McDaniel: I'm saying there's a lot of the problems with the 2020 election and we need to fix it going forward.

The RNC chairwoman is, of course, correct. The media and big tech did work to rig the narrative in the final days of the 2020 election cycle to benefit Joe Biden.

Americans were denied access to information because the platforms and outlets that are supposed to report the truth and allow it to be spread instead engaged in a coverup on behalf of the Biden family. Polling since 2020 has suggested some voters would not have cast their ballots for Biden had they heard about Hunter's laptop and what it contained, but there's no way of knowing the full benefit to Biden from the suppression of the laptop from hell.

What's more, it's not "election denial" to point out how institutions colluded with Biden to limp him across the finish line. The fact that CNN and Wallace did not want to air McDaniel's mention of such collusion is unsurprising given the network's role in propagating the false letter from intel officials used to ignore revelations about Hunter's laptop. This many years later, though, it seems like time to give up the charade.

RNC Spokesperson Keith Schipper told Townhall ahead of Friday night's airing of McDaniel's full interview with Wallace that "deceptively editing an interview and continuing to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story is why the American people keep losing trust in the media."

Indeed. Still, the media doesn't seem inclined to remedy the error of its ways. Wallace's teaser of the interview has already shown the media's shady routine of seizing on less than the full story to push a desired (read: Democrat) narrative.

After Wallace's short clip was previewed earlier this week, The Washington Post, Mediaite, and Morning Joe all pounced on what Wallace presented as McDaniel's stance while ignoring her explanation that proves she's not an election denier, she's just one of the millions who are fed up with the false claims and narratives concocted to protect Democrats from facing actual scrutiny or accountability by hiding the truth from the American people.