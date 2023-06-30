Wishing Townhall Patriots a Happy 4th!
Justice Brown Jackson Basically Says There Is No Constitution
It Seems Like Everyone Is Being Fired at ESPN
Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's...
BREAKING: Biden's Student Loan Bailout Goes Down in Flames at the Supreme Court
Are 'Devastating Disruptions' to US, Global Supply Chains Coming?
Gorsuch Issues Brutal Takedown of Sotomayor's Dissenting Opinion in 303 Creative Case
How SCOTUS College Ruling Could Affect Corporate Diversity Programs
Biden Wasn't the Only Top Dem With an Unhinged Reaction to the End...
Donald Trump Is Looking to Shake Up the RNC Debates
Texas Abortion Ban Protected Thousands of Unborn Lives, Study Shows
Study Shows Just How Young Some Minors Seeking Irreversible, Experimental Transgender Trea...
Hillary Clinton Has Her Eyes Set on These Statewide Elections
DeSantis Heads to Moms for Liberty Event to Fight Back Against the Left's...
Tipsheet

Is This 'Bidenomics' at Work? Latest Inflation Data Has Just Been Released.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 30, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its June Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday morning, and it showed that — despite some slowing to price increases — inflation remains well above the goal set by the Federal Reserve chaired by Jerome Powell.

Compared to May's print of the PCE price index, the report showed a monthly increase of 0.1 percent despite a 3.9 percent decrease in energy prices. Over the past 12 months, prices have increased 3.8 percent despite a 13.4 percent drop in energy prices since this month last year. 

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the monthly increase clocked in at 0.3 percent for a 4.6 percent annual increase — more than double the Fed's goal of two percent inflation.

"Inflation remains stubbornly high, punishing ordinary Americans and small businesses," observed Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz. "The prices of goods and services are rising at about twice the Federal Reserve's target rate."

"While the inflation rate is coming down, it's important to remember that inflation compounds and is still escalating from a much higher base," Ortiz reminded. "Seniors and those living on fixed incomes are hit especially hard as they see the value of their dollars destroyed. This ongoing high inflation is a direct consequence of Democrats' reckless spending and 'Bidenomics,'" Ortiz noted.

Recommended

Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) contrasted the current economic reality with the Biden administration's baseless bragging. "Working Americans continue to suffer from high inflation in spite of the spin from the White House that our economy is improving," he said in a statement Friday. 

"Today’s report marks the sixth month in a row with effectively no positive change to core inflation," Arrington explained. "It is clear, the President’s taxing, spending, and borrowing has led to record inflation, interest rate hikes, and a bleak economic outlook which is why only one out of three adults in the U.S. approve of Biden’s handling of the economy." 

The "only way" to remedy lasting inflation's burden on American families? "Stop the unbridled federal spending, taxes, and regulations and return to pro-growth policies that encourage work and investment," said Arrington.

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown
Gorsuch Issues Brutal Takedown of Sotomayor's Dissenting Opinion in 303 Creative Case Leah Barkoukis
Winsome Sears Goes There in Responding to Justice Jackson's Dissent in College Admissions Case Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Biden's Student Loan Bailout Goes Down in Flames at the Supreme Court Spencer Brown
It Seems Like Everyone Is Being Fired at ESPN Matt Vespa
Anheuser-Busch Hits Back After Dylan Mulvaney Skewers Bud Light for Ghosting Him Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown