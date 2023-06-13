Alleged Biden Briber Is Reportedly a Russian Intel Asset

The plot of the Biden family’s shady business dealings continues to thicken, one that Townhall has covered extensively. Now, there’s even more information about the alleged bribery pay-for-action ploy that VP Biden profited off of to, supposedly, the tune of $5 million.

In another twist, it turns out the foreign national with whom Joe Biden allegedly took bribe money from may be an asset of Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR).

According to exclusive reporting from our sister site RedState, “Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid a total of $10 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden in 2015 and 2016 in exchange for then-Vice President Joe Biden’s assistance in getting Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, is believed to be an asset of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) by the United States intelligence community, according to a national security source speaking to RedState on condition of anonymity.”

As our colleague Jen Van Laar reported, this source explained that the U.S. intel community has “a high degree of confidence in their assessment of Zlochevsky as SVR.”

What’s more, RedState’s source explained that this “is not a new assessment” and “the intelligence community under Obama knew this, and Obama was briefed on it.”

The Burisma executive allegedly at the center of the Biden bribery scheme was hardly a stranger to the energy sector, as RedState reminded:

In addition to forming Burisma, Zlochevsky was Ukraine’s Ecology and National Resources Minister from July 2010 through April 2012, and Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from April 2012 through February 2014. He appointed Hunter Biden to the Burisma board in April 2014, and later that month his assets in the UK were seized by the Serious Fraud Office as part of a corruption investigation into Ukraine’s former President Viktor Yanukovich.

This latest twist follows a Monday evening speech from Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on the Senate floor, one in which he explained that the FBI’s documentation of allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden was engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national included a claim that the foreign national taped phone calls with Joe Biden as an “insurance policy.”

There are still a lot of “ifs” that have yet to be verified from the mounting allegations against the now-President of the United States. If he was engaged in a bribery scheme? That’s a strong case for impeachment. If the foreign national who paid him off was a literal Russian asset? That’s a devastatingly inconvenient truth for Biden’s party that has spent years saying the Trump admin — and really any Republican — was compromised by Russia.

As more disclosures and revelations come to light, there’s only more evidence of the alleged Biden bribery scheme. The fact that the FBI has been so cagey about even its own 1023 form documenting the allegations is all the indication those charged with oversight and accountability needed to keep digging.

Hopefully, in time, the phone call recordings supposedly reported to the FBI will become available to investigators and even more will be confirmed. For now, it sure doesn’t look good, especially because former President Trump was smeared as an asset (for years) who supposedly colluded with Russia to “steal” the 2016 election based on fewer and less authoritative sources — ones primarily paid for by his opponent, Hillary Clinton.