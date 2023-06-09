Hillary Clinton Brazenly Gloats About Getting Away With Classified Emails on Basement Server

In the wake of news that former President Donald Trump would be indicted on federal charges next week related to his handling of classified documents, many rightfully noted the two-tiered system of justice that's being employed to go after Trump while turning a blind eye to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden — Democrats who had classified materials in unapproved locations.

Democrats, of course, are used to this benefit of belonging to the "correct" party, and now Hillary Clinton is outright gloating about the partisan immunity she enjoys. In a Friday morning tweet, the former first lady sought to make a buck off her previous actions that, had she stayed a Republican after her days as a "Goldwater Girl," would have earned her a federal indictment:

Bringing this back in light of recent news:



Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

"But Her Emails." Yes. What about those emails — including classified material and messages — Clinton kept on an unsanctioned and improperly secured private server in her basement? You know, the one that was conveniently wiped, "like with a cloth," and for which she faced no real consequences.

She knew and still knows that she gets to enjoy the upper-tier of America's politicized justice system, so she's free to brag about how she breached the rules that have since been leveraged to, again, go after Trump. Even if you believe Trump deserves the charges he'll be arraigned on next Tuesday, then "stronger together" Hillary ought to have faced the same.

Despite the fact that Clinton got away with her mishandling of classified materials when it comes to the feds, she still didn't become president and Twitter certainly wasn't ready to let her skate by after Friday's brazen attempt to troll the man who defeated the "unbeatable" Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016.

Bragging about the weaponization of the DOJ to give democrats a pass and target Republicans isn’t a great look. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 9, 2023

You broke the law. Bragging about it isn't a good look. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2023

Gloating about getting away with crime isn’t the win you think it is… — Tribe (@tribe_zero) June 9, 2023