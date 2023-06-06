Karine Jean-Pierre Ends White House Briefing After Question About Biden's Falls
Tipsheet

House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 06, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There was a clash between Republican members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon as members of the House Freedom Caucus torpedoed a rule vote on the floor of the lower chamber, reportedly the first time such a procedural tactic had been used in years.

The vote was on the rule for H.R.463, House Republicans' bill to prohibit the use of Federal funds to ban gas stoves, and it failed 206-220 with 12 members of the House GOP Conference voting against the rule: Reps. Andy Biggs (AZ), Dan Bishop (NC), Lauren Boebert (CO), Ken Buck (CO), Tim Burchett (TN), Eli Crane (AZ), Matt Gaetz (FL), Bob Good (VA), Ralph Norman (SC), Matt Rosendale (MT), Chip Roy (TX). House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) also voted against the rule in order to preserve his ability to bring the rule back to the floor for a vote at a later time. 

The move to block the House from moving forward with consideration of the Republican bill was done as an act of protest against GOP leadership, launched by the 11 lawmakers to register their disapproval of the way the deal to avert a debt default was handled.

The showdown was also, according to "no"-voting Rep. Bishop, an ambush on leadership:

According to Rep. Burchett, another of the "no" votes on the rule, explained that the main issue was how Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) — who voted for the rule on Tuesday — was allegedly threatened by leadership that a bill of his wouldn't be brought to the floor if he didn't vote for the rule to pass the debt deal. 

Clyde said he believes his bill to repeal the ATF's pistol brace rule will be brought to the floor for a vote and "has enough votes to pass," but isn't sure the House's Republican leaders got the "message" sent by the 11 Republicans' surprise torpedoing of Tuesday's rule vote. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

