Tim Scott Gets the Opportunity to Respond to the Ladies of The View Directly

U.S. Senator for South Carolina and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott joined the ladies of "The View" on Monday morning, and he had what is one of the best performances a principled conservative has ever had in what is widely known as hostile territory for those who don't compromise on their beliefs to "get along" with the co-hosts.

Joy Behar, who regularly takes Mondays off from the show, was not present, but Sen. Scott still took time to address her recent claim that he — along with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — "doesn't get" what it means to be black in America.

"One of the reasons why I'm on this show," Sen. Scott explained to the co-hosts, is "because of the comments made, frankly, on this show," referring to Behar's claim. Summarizing Behar and other co-hosts' comments, Sen. Scott blasted the idea that "the only way for a young American American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule." That, Scott said, "is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message," especially for young people who are told their only chance "to succeed is by being the exception."

Senator Tim Scott to the hosts of The View:



"I'm on the show because of the comments made frankly on this show...the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception...? That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message..."

While being firm about his beliefs and defending his agenda, Sen. Scott remained as hopeful and optimistic as ever, sharing from his background and the lessons he learned from his upbringing that continue to guide his life and politics today.

"One of the ways that we can restore hope in this country is to focus on our education system. We have too many kids in poor ZIP codes trapped in failing schools."

On more than one occasion during Monday's episode co-host Whoopi Goldberg insisted it was time for a commercial break, cutting off the South Carolina Republican mid-answer:

Senator Tim Scott complains that The View cuts to commercial break every time he wants a chance to respond.

However, and notably, Goldberg defended Sen. Scott's right to share his ideas freely at the table, scolding the audience after they broke out into boos when the 2024 candidate called out the left's practice of forcing its politics into the classroom.

The audience BOOS Senator Tim Scott when he pushes back against woke indoctrination.



WHOOPI: "Do not boo! This is The View!"

Now that he's been in the 2024 race for a few weeks and has had the opportunity to meet with Republican voters in early states, Sen. Scott noted that his kind of "optimistic" and "positive" campaign message has been resonating on the trail:

People are hungry for an optimistic, positive message anchored in conservatism.

Following his appearance on "The View," Sen. Scott recapped what he rightly called a "constructive conversation" on the show:

Had a constructive conversation with the ladies on The View, even the producers can’t stop me.



Had a constructive conversation with the ladies on The View, even the producers can't stop me. The principles of our conservative message prevail everywhere.

The latest Real Clear Politics average of 2024 Republican primary polls has Sen. Scott currently at sixth place among his fellow GOP contenders with 1.6 percent preceded by Vivek Ramaswamy (2.6 percent), Mike Pence (3.8 percent), Nikki Haley (4.4 percent), Ron DeSantis (22.4 percent), and Donald Trump (53.2 percent).