Trump Asks When He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated' After Pence Cleared in Classified Doc Probe

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 02, 2023 2:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just days before former Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice said it was closing the investigation of classified documents found in the former VP's home and that there would be no resulting charges.  

According to a letter obtained by NBC News, the DOJ's "national security division, which looked into the discovery of classified documents at the former vice president's Indiana home, informed his attorney that no charges will be filed."

The decision comes after the investigation interviewed Pence along with a handful of his aides. DOJ "declined to comment" to NBC News for its story but an "official confirmed that the department had sent the letter."

The "small number" of classified documents that were found at Pence's house in Indiana came to light after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to retrieve classified materials and it was revealed that classified documents had been discovered at President Joe Biden's post-VP office in D.C. and Delaware home.  

Death of the American Dream: When Merit Doesn't Matter Anymore Mia Cathell

Pence can, ahead of his campaign announcement, breathe at least a small sigh of relief, but the outcome of the Justice Department's investigation of Pence has another individual under scrutiny asking "what gives?"

In a post on Truth Social Friday afternoon, Donald Trump reacted to the news and asked, "when am I going to be fully exonerated" while saying he is "at least as innocent as [Pence] is."

Just announced that they are not going to bring charges against Mike Pence on the document hoax. That’s great, but when am I going to be fully exonerated, I’m at least as innocent as he is. And what about Joe Biden, who is hiding at least 1850 boxes, and some located in Chinatown, DC? When will the witch hunt against “TRUMP” stop?

–@realDonaldTrump

