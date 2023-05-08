Oh, So That's the First Lady's Latest Concern About Joe Biden

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's obsessive warnings about Americans' dietary health was clearly not heeded by then-VP, now President, Joe Biden. Apparently, his diet is the new focus of West Wing palace intrigue this week — a nice attempt to distract from the border crisis, his lowest-ever approval ratings, and economic chaos — and First Lady Jill Biden is apparently doing her best to steer her husband away from his ice cream- and carb-heavy diet toward fish and vegetables.

According to Axios, this "food fight has pitted Joe Biden — who prefers carbs over greens — against First Lady Jill Biden, who has been pushing the commander-in-chief to eat more fish and veggies whether he likes them or not (he doesn't)."

The first lady's attempts to steer the president toward healthier options is "just one of many public and private steps being taken by close aides and the first lady to keep the 80-year-old president healthy as he prepares to run for a second term." If only our president's diet was the most concerning thing about his time in office...

His favorite dishes include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLT's, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, and ice cream, current and former Biden aides say. https://t.co/28gSPV9Us8 — Axios (@axios) May 8, 2023

Eating healthy is important, but eating more broccoli and fresh catches from the Atlantic won't do anything to change President Biden's gaffes, confounded wandering, or whispering and yelling speeches. If a healthier diet is what the White House is pinning its hopes on to limp Biden to reelection...good luck.

As the mainstream media's White House reporters have noted before, Biden does enjoy his ice cream — often asking about his flavor of choice during public outings and then "oohing" and "aahing" while clapping like seals when he reveals the answer.

While it's frustrating for struggling Americans to see the president and his traveling press corps push ice cream content rather than substantive policy questions, Biden's diet is also apparently a point of tension among his staff.

Axois' report says that the president's aides "have long noted" that Biden eats "like a child."

His favorite dishes include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLT's, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, and ice cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae, according to current and former Biden aides. On Friday while visiting D.C.'s Taqueria Habanero, Biden ordered churros and a chicken quesadilla. A teetotaler, he often drinks orange Gatorade. –Axios

President Biden's preference for the sweeter and carb-ier things in life isn't new, either. Axios reminded that during a 2021 dinner with his sister Val, the first lady set the menu: "salmon in a pastry shell with a medley of vegetables." President Biden, however, griped about even a small family dinner.

Quoting from Val's memoir, Axios noted Biden complained, "[d]amn, she makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time" before he downed "some lemon pound cake and finished a carton of Breyer's chocolate chip ice cream for dessert" once the first lady wasn't watching.

When President Biden isn't acting like Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" and devouring junk food while not under adult supervision, he's facing more significant obstacles to his re-election.

Townhall previously reported on the frustration among White House aides over President Joe Biden's limited windows of "prime time" during which they're able to schedule events in just the latest attempt by the president's handlers to limit Biden's visibility and minimize the chance for his trademark gaffes and misstatements.

Still, despite these efforts, Biden continues to display a lack of awareness and general confusion about even his own schedule. On Friday, the president teased a "major press conference" he would be doing later in the day. Aides said they weren't aware of any press conferences, and it turned out Biden was seemingly referring to his sit-down interview on MSNBC that was buried in the 10pm ET hour that night.