Biden Slammed for Inaction Amid 'Full Crisis' at U.S.-Canada Border

Townhall has reported extensively on the Biden administration's crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, and more recently pointed to the spike in illegal crossings along the U.S.-Canada border that have overwhelmed border agents and triggered alarm bells.

Now, House Republicans are raising the issue of Biden's lack of security at both the United States' land borders and demanding that the president and his Homeland Security Secretary take action to secure the United States.

In a letter led by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, more than two dozen House Republicans are slamming the Biden administration for policies that have placed "America's northern border at serious risk."

As Townhall reported in January, one Border Patrol sector on the U.S.-Canada boundary saw a 743 percent increase in apprehensions and encounters of illegal border crossings from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

The GOP lawmakers say that "these surges in border encounters and drug smuggling coupled with a shortage of Border Patrol agents and lack of security measures" makes them "deeply concerned the northern Border Patrol agents will be overwhelmed, under-resourced, and under-manned" as winter turns to spring. "We ask that you provide a full account of what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will do to mitigate the flow of illegal migrants and illicit drugs into the U.S. across our northern border," the letter requests.

Rep. Kelly, the co-chair of the recently formed Northern Border Security Caucus, said in a statement that the "numbers don’t lie: the Biden administration’s open-border policies have allowed for a surge in human and drug smuggling across the U.S.-Canadian border, the longest international border in the world." Kelly explained that the Biden administration "has refused to work for its people" and he plans on "holding them accountable.”

"The first thing bad guys do is go where the good guys aren’t," noted Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), Kelly's fellow Northern Border Security Caucus co-chair. "Right now, all our good guys are dealing with Biden’s crisis on the Southwest border, leaving the north unprotected and vulnerable to criminals, cartels and terrorists," the former Interior Secretary explained. Zinke pledged that the Northern Border Security Caucus "will provide critical oversight and expose the truth to the American people about the nationwide crisis this administration has willingly caused."

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) pointed out that since "business is booming for cartels smuggling humans and drugs across the open Southern border...it would be ridiculous to think that they wouldn’t expand their operations to the North. You don’t have to be a betting man to be able to predict that this was going to happen when the Administration is projecting a giant neon sign declaring 'we’re open' with no consequences," Langworthy said of President Biden's lax immigration policies. "We need to stop this now, before it balloons even more out of control."

"Joe Biden has failed to secure the Southern Border and brought his crisis home to my district along the Northern Border," Rep. Elise Stefanik added. "Now that the Biden Administration can no longer ignore their full crisis at the Northern Border, they must immediately take action and secure our borders," the House GOP Conference Chair demanded. "I’m calling on Secretary Mayorkas to immediately address this failure to end the Biden Administration’s border crisis forced on taxpayers and Upstate New York communities," Stefanik continued. "Upstate families deserve this transparency to know exactly how Joe Biden plans to secure our Northern Border as a matter of national security."

If the Biden administration continues to treat America's northern border anything like it has the southern border...well, you can imagine. Already, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has turned every state into a "border state" in terms of the deadly drugs and dangerous individuals pouring into the country.

As the House Republicans pointed out in their letter to Secretary Mayorkas, the organizations profiting from Biden's southern border crisis are sure to exploit similar opportunities at the northern border, making the United States and its citizens even less safe. So, what's Biden going to do about it? House Republicans are ready and waiting to hear.