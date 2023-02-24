Joy Behar Says Residents of East Palestine Got What They 'Voted For'

This week on The View, co-host Joy Behar seemingly attempted to pin the blame for the Norfolk Southern train derailment on the residents of East Palestine themselves because of who they "voted for" in what is just Behar's latest display of coastal, partisan elitism.

"That's who you voted for, in that district" Behar said jabbing her finger toward the camera as the audience let out uncomfortable murmurs and gasps. "Donald Trump," she said as she tried to blame the former president for the derailment and accused him of being someone who "reduces all safety."

Behar also told viewers to "forget about the photo-op" that took place earlier this week when Trump — before President Biden and before Secretary Buttigieg — visited East Palestine and brought bottled water and other supplies for the struggling community before buying a mountain of food for them at a local McDonald's.

When other hosts suggested Trump's visit resonated with the community that has felt somewhat left to fend for itself because "showing up" matters, Sunny Hostin insisted, without providing any evidence, that the derailment was the 45th president's fault.

Joy Behar to residents of East Palestine, Ohio:



"That's who you voted for in that district, Donald Trump...They need to look past the photo ops, these people, and say who's doing the job here?"



Sunny Hostin: "I think this is Donald Trump's fault!" pic.twitter.com/enCdrOMV79 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 23, 2023

Apparently in Behar's mind, the Americans who call East Palestine home deserved to have a train derail in their community and spill toxic chemicals in the ground, water, and air because they voted for Trump. The reaction from the usually friendly audience spoke volumes about the co-host's comments. Maybe Behar been taking "unity" lessons from Joe Biden?