Mr. Pete, Why Are You Wearing Dress Shoes to a Toxic Train Disaster?
Someone Should've Told Buttigieg That Wearing a Vest Is Political Suicide
First Congressional Hearing at the Border Turns Up the Heat on the Biden...
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East...
Biden's Deputy Press Secretary Made a Big Mistake on Twitter
Of Course This Is What Soros-Backed Attorney Blamed Amid Effort to Remove Her...
Murderers Walk Among Us, Coddled by the Left
Fact Check: Team Biden's Bogus Attacks and Misleading Excuses in East Palestine Can't...
George H.W. Bush and Rep. Adam Clayton Powell on civil rights
How to End the Ukraine War
Beethoven and Bach ARE THE WEST, Not Cardi B, Kanye, Rihanna
Misinformed Activists are Helping Iran Undermine the Country’s Democratic Opposition
Recycling Tehran's Propaganda Against the MEK
Biden Transfer of Pandemic Response Power to WHO Violates the Advice and Consent...
Tipsheet

Joy Behar Says Residents of East Palestine Got What They 'Voted For'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 24, 2023 10:30 AM

This week on The View, co-host Joy Behar seemingly attempted to pin the blame for the Norfolk Southern train derailment on the residents of East Palestine themselves because of who they "voted for" in what is just Behar's latest display of coastal, partisan elitism. 

"That's who you voted for, in that district" Behar said jabbing her finger toward the camera as the audience let out uncomfortable murmurs and gasps. "Donald Trump," she said as she tried to blame the former president for the derailment and accused him of being someone who "reduces all safety."

Behar also told viewers to "forget about the photo-op" that took place earlier this week when Trump — before President Biden and before Secretary Buttigieg — visited East Palestine and brought bottled water and other supplies for the struggling community before buying a mountain of food for them at a local McDonald's. 

When other hosts suggested Trump's visit resonated with the community that has felt somewhat left to fend for itself because "showing up" matters, Sunny Hostin insisted, without providing any evidence, that the derailment was the 45th president's fault.

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis

Apparently in Behar's mind, the Americans who call East Palestine home deserved to have a train derail in their community and spill toxic chemicals in the ground, water, and air because they voted for Trump. The reaction from the usually friendly audience spoke volumes about the co-host's comments. Maybe Behar been taking "unity" lessons from Joe Biden? 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis
Someone Should've Told Buttigieg That Wearing a Vest Is Political Suicide Matt Vespa
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S. Ann Coulter
Fact Check: Team Biden's Bogus Attacks and Misleading Excuses in East Palestine Can't Survive Scrutiny Guy Benson
NYT Finally Admits Masks Did Nothing Sarah Arnold
First Congressional Hearing at the Border Turns Up the Heat on the Biden Adminstration Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis