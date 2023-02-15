Nikki Haley Calls for Some Interesting Policies in 2024 Announcement
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's What Pete Buttigieg Is Worried About Amid Train Derailments

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 15, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Days after a train derailed in Ohio, sending toxic chemicals leaking into area waterways and leading to a "controlled burn" that caused dystopian-looking clouds to fill the sky, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hadn't addressed the situation with more than some tweets. 

So, when Buttigieg spoke at a conference this week, people would have been right to think the Secretary of Transportation might, you know, address a transportation issue. He, of course, did not. 

Instead, Buttigieg lamented the apparent lack of racial diversity among construction workers:

Of course the man who had made tackling "racist" bridges a priority while the supply chain fell apart and product shortages raged would further lean into divisive identity politics like this. 

What's more, Buttigieg has been equally obsessive at DOT with "climate" plans that demand radical transitions within the U.S. economy and transportation system to go "green" and save the planet...yet he's not running around with his hair on fire when toxic chemicals are released in a train derailment? What gives?



