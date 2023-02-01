FBI Search Underway at Biden's Rehoboth Beach House

The FBI launched a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, house on Wednesday morning after (again) coordinating with the president's personal attorneys.

Biden’s personal lawyer says DOJ “with the president’s full support and cooperation” is conducting “a planned search” of the president’s Rehoboth beach house. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 1, 2023

The search, initially reported by NBC News, was followed up with confirmation from President Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer. In a statement, Bauer explained:

Today, with the President's full support and cooperation the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware. Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search.

Notably, Bauer's statement doesn't offer an explanation for why previous document discoveries were kept under wraps for months, or why earlier searches were not disclosed to the American people.

The search of Biden's Rehoboth Beach residence follows an FBI search of Biden's house in Wilmington in January and a just-revealed search of the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C. that took place last November but was kept hidden from the American people until Tuesday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.