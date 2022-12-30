One Border Democrat Is Coming to Mayorkas' Defense: Doing Everything He Can
Tipsheet

Police Nab and Name Suspect in University of Idaho Murders

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 30, 2022 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the November murders of four University of Idaho college students, finally a major break in the case that frustrated victims' families and left the tight-knit college town of Moscow, Idaho, on edge.

A "high-ranking" law enforcement source confirmed the arrest to Fox News Digital on Friday morning, and the details add another twist to the case. The suspect is a male in his mid-20s, and he was apprehended in the early hours of Friday morning in Scranton, Pennsylvania — more than 2,000 away from the rental house in which the students were murdered in their sleep.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that the suspect is 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger:

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

The four victims of the apparent ambush stabbings are Madison Mogen (21), Ethan Chapin (20), Xana Kernodle (20), and Kaylee Goncalves (21).

The arrest of their alleged killer was made by the FBI and local authorities in Pennsylvania, and Fox News Digital's source said the suspect was a college student — but not at the University of Idaho. The suspect appeared in court earlier on Friday.

During the course of the investigation, authorities say they received more than 20,000 tips. It remains unclear whether the individual arrested in Pennsylvania is the lone suspect as authorities have said there may have been more than one attacker, nor is any information on motive immediately clear. 

Authorities in Moscow, Idaho announced a press conference will be held at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday where more information about the arrest is expected. 

This story was updated to include the identity of the suspect listed on Pennsylvania arrest paperwork and his mugshot. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

