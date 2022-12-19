Stacey Abrams' Campaign in Financial Trouble After 'Blowout Loss' to Kemp
Stacey Abrams' Campaign in Financial Trouble After 'Blowout Loss' to Kemp

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Serial loser Stacey Abrams who, despite her claims, did not *actually* win in 2018 nor in 2022, raised boatloads of cash for her latest failed attempt to beat Republican Brian Kemp, but her war chest apparently ran empty by the end of the midterms and her campaign is now in debt. 

As Axios noted, Abrams raised more than $100 million in her unsuccessful bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kemp, but she's now more than $1 million in the red with outstanding debts owed to vendors, according to Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams' campaign manager. 

This all matters, their report noted, because "Abrams has been heralded for her fundraising prowess and had brought in donations at a presidential level earlier in the year," but the financial house came down in the final days of the campaign and its immediate aftermath. 

"Money became so tight that most of the 180 full-time staffers were given an abrupt paycheck cutoff date — just a week after the November election," Axios added. "'People have told me they have no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January,' one former staffer told Axios. 'It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up.'"

Evidently Abrams, the leftist savior hyped by national Democrats and celebrities and propped up by mainstream media, was not doing well in the fundraising game in the closing weeks of the election. Abrams' campaign manager blamed "a cavalcade of negative press and negative polling" that made it hard to keep cash coming in. 

According to Axios, Abrams' team even "engaged brokers to sell their donor and voter contact databases to try to pay down the debt over time." According to the campaign manager, "we did not just lose, we got blown out" — and Abram's camp "will be dealing with that situation for some time."

