These Major Midterm Races Still Haven't Been Called

It's been nearly one week since Election Day, and Americans still don't know for sure what the balance of power on Capitol Hill will be when the new Congress begins in January, nor do we know the outcome of several key races due to delayed counts, some Election Day issues with ballot machines, and GOP vs. Democrat showdowns that remain too close to call.

When it comes to House races, there are still more than 20 that have yet to be called by Townhall's election results partner Decision Desk HQ. As a new week begins, neither party has clinched the 218 seats needed to have a majority in the lower chamber.

So far, Republicans have picked up seven seats — far less than the "red wave" GOP party leaders and campaign committees promised their party.

Of the 20+ House races that remain to be called by Decision Desk HQ, about half are expected to go Republicans' way while the others are expected to be won by Democrats. There are also two races — ME-02 and Alaska's at-large district — that will take even longer to call due to the ranked-choice voting systems used in those states.

For the latest on House races and the balance of power in Congress, live results are in the map below:

When it comes to the U.S. Senate, things are slightly more settled and Democrats will retain majority control, as Townhall reported Saturday evening after Nevada's U.S. Senate race was called for the incumbent Democrat.

The two remaining final results are Alaska and Georgia, with Alaska pending the outcome of ranked-choice voting and Georgia where the runoff between Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

Alaska is expected to remain in Republican hands, while Georgia could provide Democrats with their 51st vote in the Senate or leave the balance an even 50-50 split. Expect more coverage from our team on Georgia and Alaska this week, but for now here's where the balance of power sits and, below that map, the vote count in Alaska's Senate race:





In the realm of other statewide races, the slow counting process — involving nightly ballot drops that are covered like the Powerball drawing — in Arizona continues to leave voters in suspense in the Grand Canyon State's gubernatorial contest between Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Trump-endorsed GOP challenger Kari Lake.

Despite Arizona's Senate contest being called over the weekend for Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, the race for governor has still not been called as the two candidates have split the more than 2.3 million votes between 50.5 percent for Hobbs and 49.5 for Lake.

In addition, the Attorney General race in Arizona also remains too close to call. See the live map below for the latest totals as the count surpasses some 98 percent of estimated votes cast:

The drawn-out results that have led House control to remain uncalled and the final math in the Senate unknown — paired with the stark reality that the red wave never materialized on a national level — have led to Republican members of both chambers to call for a delay ahead of the GOP leadership elections slated for this week. Between the concerns of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and the uneasiness in backing current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shown by the House Freedom Caucus, there's a lot that remains up in the air in addition to the final midterm vote results.

As always, Townhall will have all the details on the House and Senate GOP leadership races and the latest results from the midterm races that have yet to be called, as well as updates from Alaska's ranked-choice voting and the runoff in Georgia that's a lower-stakes repeat of the 2021 runoffs that gave Democrats their Senate majority.