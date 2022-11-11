Trouble Brewing for McConnell as Rubio Calls for Leadership Vote Delay

As fallout continues from Tuesday's not-red wave midterm election, decisions among Republicans on Capitol Hill about who will lead their House and Senate efforts in the new Congress have gotten a bit messy. There are contested races in the House for the Whip and Conference Chair positions, and on Friday afternoon, the future of the Senate GOP's leadership got thrown into the same spin cycle of uncertainty.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who surged to victory in his reelection bid on Tuesday against Democrat challenger Rep. Val Demings, called for the Senate GOP leadership vote slated for next week to be postponed.

"First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who have us big wins in states like #Florida," Rubio tweeted.

The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed



First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 11, 2022

Rubio's sentiment was quickly echoed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who said his colleague from Florida was "exactly right" and asked why the Senate GOP leadership would rush a "vote for the next Congress before this election is finished."

Exactly right. I don’t know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate - are they saying that doesn’t matter? Don’t disenfranchise @HerschelWalker https://t.co/atIETyoCKY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 11, 2022

With the Arizona and Nevada Senate races yet to be called and Georgia's runoff not taking place until the first week of December, Rubio and those joining his call are seeking to make sure those who will be serving in the next Congress are able to have a voice in who leads Senate Republicans for the next two years into the 2024 elections.

House Republican lawmakers also backed Rubio's call, including Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Matt Gaetz of Florida:

So proud of my Senator!



We should not hold leadership elections in the House or Senate until we know exactly who will constitute the Republican conferences in each chamber.



Marco knows we must be very deliberate about this & make good choices for the people! https://t.co/NcuAvoiyva — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 11, 2022

Rubio's call for a delay in the Senate leadership election, suggesting that current GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be the best man for the job mirrors questions in the House over the future speakership for Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who is facing uncertainty as the House Freedom Caucus considers whether to back their conference's current minority leader or run an alternative candidate for their upcoming tenure in the majority.

Both situations show uneasiness among Republicans as to the direction of their party, a feeling not helped by former President Donald Trump's post-midterm attacks on some of the candidates he endorsed, as well as screeds against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Buckle up and pop the popcorn — we're going to have an interesting couple of weeks as leadership races play out and determine who will lead House and Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill and as the GOP decides how to respond to Trump's big announcement still slated for Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago.



