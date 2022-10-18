Here's What Grassley Says the FBI Has on Hunter Biden

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and his staff have been, in lieu of accountability from President Joe Biden or his family, undertaking a serious investigation into the Biden family's business dealings and influence peddling. They've also been keeping pressure on federal authorities to do their job as the feds seemingly drag their feet on doing anything with the information they've obtained while investigating Hunter Biden and James Biden.

Grassley, on Monday, tweeted a reminder: "FBI possesses significant and voluminous evidence of potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden," he said before asking "what [have] the FBI and Justice Department, to include U.S. Attorney Weiss, done to investigate???"

FBI possesses significant and voluminous evidence of potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden; what hv the FBI and Justice Department, to include U.S. Attorney Weiss, done to investigate??? Transparency brings accountability — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 17, 2022

Grassley's tweet accompanies a letter the Iowa Republican recently sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss — the point man on the criminal investigation into the president's son Hunter Biden. The letter was obtained by The Washington Examiner which first reported Monday on Grassley's nudging of federal authorities to do something other than sit on a growing pile of evidence:

The whistleblower allegations relate to Hunter, as well as James Biden, the president's brother, regarding the duo’s dealings with the Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy. They also relate to the younger Biden’s work for Ukrainian gas giant Burisma Holdings. Grassley said his staff "reviewed the unclassified records" supporting the whistleblower claims. “Based on recent protected disclosures to my office, the FBI has within its possession significant, impactful, and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden,” Grassley said in the letter.

Grassley's letter covers documents in the FBI's possession that cover James Biden and Hunter Biden's including work with CCP-affiliated individuals:

The evidence within the FBI’s possession that I am referencing is included, in part, in a summary of Tony Bobulinski’s October 23, 2020, interview with FBI agents. In that interview,Mr. Bobulinski stated that the arrangement Hunter Biden and James Biden created with foreign nationals connected to the communist Chinese government included assisting them with potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President; however, that work remained intentionally uncompensated while Joe Biden was Vice President. After JoeBiden left the Vice Presidency, the summary makes clear that Hunter Biden and James Biden worked with CEFC and affiliated individuals to compensate them for that past work and the benefits they procured for CEFC. According to the summary, Hunter Biden, James Biden and their business associates created a joint venture that would serve as a vehicle to accomplish that financial compensation, and that arrangement was made sometime after a meeting in Miami between Hunter Biden and CEFC officials in February 2017. [...] That document indicates that in May 2017 – approximately three months after the joint venture was hatched in Miami and the same month it was officially formed – Hunter Biden yelled at CEFC officials at a meeting for failing to fund the joint venture. That same document notes that as of July 2017 the money still had not been transferred and James Biden considered calling CEFC officials and threatening to withdraw Biden family support from future deals.

Then, of course, there's Hunter Biden's business with Burisma:

Lastly, the FBI has within its possession a series of documents relating to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and his business and financial associations withHunter Biden. The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden. These documents also indicate that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them. Based on allegations, it is unclear whether the FBI followed normal investigative procedure to determine the truth and accuracy of the information or shut down investigative activity based on improper disinformation claims in advance of the 2020 election... It is also unclear whether U.S. Attorney Weiss has performed his own due diligence on these and related allegations.

What's more, Grassley's letter states that "[t]he FBI also has a document within its possession that notes that then former Vice President Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden and his business associates at a conference in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017, and May 3, 2017. The meetings have been publicly disclosed; however, the fact that the FBI maintains documents referencing these data points has not been made public before."

If Joe Biden was meeting Hunter Biden and his "business associates" on multiple days in 2017, it's hard to rectify that fact with President Biden and his administration's claims that he had "never spoken" with Hunter about his foreign business dealings.

"These new whistleblower disclosures beg the question: in light of the allegations that I have brought to your attention, what have the FBI and Justice Department, to include U.S. Attorney Weiss, done to investigate?" Grassley inquires in his letter. "Notably, the Justice Department and FBI have not disputed the accuracy of the allegations that I have made public since May 31, 2022," the letter continues. "The Justice Department’s and FBI’s continued silence on these matters is deafening and further erodes their credibility."

Grassley continues by expressing the frustration many Americans feel seeing two standards of justice employed by the Biden DOJ: leniency for favored parties, scrutiny for political opponents. "Simply put, enough is enough – the Justice Department and FBI must come clean to Congress and the American people with respect to the steps they have taken, or failed to take, relating to the Hunter Biden investigation," Grassley said in his letter demanding information on the DOJ and FBI's handling of the Biden investigations with a deadline of October 27.

Grassley's letter follows an October 6 report in The Washington Post that quoted sources saying that the Department of Justice believes it has "sufficient" evidence to charger Hunter Biden, as Townhall reported here.