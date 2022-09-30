Washington Post Tells Americans That Biden's Recession Is 'Good for You Financially'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Washington Post Tells Americans That Biden's Recession Is 'Good for You Financially'

Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Well, they've done it again. The Washington Post, that is, has rushed to President Joe Biden's aid in a week where his job approval plummeted five points from the previous one, the government confirmed that the economy contracted in the second quarter while inflation accelerated, and Biden searched a crowd for a congresswoman whose death he publicly mourned in August. 

In a twist that made Twitter ask, "Did Ron Klain write this?" WaPo ran a story claiming to offer "7 ways a recession could be good for you financially." Because of course. And no, it's not a guest post by a writer from The Babylon Bee.

Despite the fact that the Biden administration and Democrats have denied the existence of a recession ever since the first estimate for Q2 GDP showed contraction — meeting the textbook definition of a recession — The Washington Post is somewhat more willing to accept reality. 

Why else would WaPo be preemptively carrying water for the Biden administration's failed economic policies unless they're coming around to realize what Americans have felt for months since the White House and liberal outlets like WaPo lied to them about inflation being "transitory" — the economy is crumbling and it's Joe Biden's fault. 

The Washington Post's attempt to convince its readers that a recession is *actually* good for them begins by comparing Joe Biden's economy to FDR's:

It was the Great Depression. The unemployment rate was over 25 percent. An estimated 12 million people were out of work, about one-fourth of the civilian labor force.

“More than 11,000 of 24,000 banks had failed, destroying the savings of depositors,” according to the National Archives.

Fast forward to now, and as bad as things are — rising interest rates, high inflation, stock market tumbling — the economy hasn’t imploded as it did during the Great Depression.

If you have to evoke FDR's economy in order to make Biden's look good — you're in trouble. 

The Post then explains the "seven silver linings" Americans are supposed to be grateful for (?) as America's economic woes under Biden get even worse. Among them, falling housing prices, increased interest rates for savings accounts, better exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, and... student loan forgiveness?

Never mind the obvious insanity of saying a recession is good because your dollars will go farther on the trips abroad WaPo seems to think struggling Americans will be taking during said recession, Biden's legally challenged student debt bailout has nothing to do with the recession. Biden has said it's a response to COVID-19, a pandemic is recently said was "over," but clearly The Post is grasping at straws to come up with even seven supposed silver linings to spin Biden's recession as a good thing for Americans. 

The "reasons" WaPo claims a recession is actually a good thing are all items that will benefit only those who aren't affected by Biden's recession — one that grows more dire with each month showing increased and accelerating inflation. Continued price increases mean that the Federal Reserve will only continue to increase interest rates, eliminating any Democrat hopes of a "soft landing" for the economy as the Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell fight to drive inflation down after Biden policies sent it soaring. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did a Political Dispute Cause a North Dakota Man to Kill a Teen? Either Way, He's Now Charged With Murder.
Matt Vespa
Why a Vice News Story About Reintegrating Sex Offenders Into Society Ended Poorly
Matt Vespa
Mandela Barnes Blames Ron Johnson for Steve Scalise Getting Shot in 2017 As Way to Excuse Problematic Tweet
Rebecca Downs
Newsom Makes California a ‘Sanctuary State’ for Transgender Minors
Madeline Leesman
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Bringing More Chaos As It Makes Second Landfall in South Carolina
Spencer Brown
Nancy Pelosi on Why We Need More Immigrants: Who Else Will Pick Our Crops?
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular