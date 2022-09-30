Washington Post Tells Americans That Biden's Recession Is 'Good for You Financially'

Well, they've done it again. The Washington Post, that is, has rushed to President Joe Biden's aid in a week where his job approval plummeted five points from the previous one, the government confirmed that the economy contracted in the second quarter while inflation accelerated, and Biden searched a crowd for a congresswoman whose death he publicly mourned in August.

In a twist that made Twitter ask, "Did Ron Klain write this?" WaPo ran a story claiming to offer "7 ways a recession could be good for you financially." Because of course. And no, it's not a guest post by a writer from The Babylon Bee.

Advice: 7 silver linings to a recession https://t.co/36YNzuCz4u — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 29, 2022

Despite the fact that the Biden administration and Democrats have denied the existence of a recession ever since the first estimate for Q2 GDP showed contraction — meeting the textbook definition of a recession — The Washington Post is somewhat more willing to accept reality.

Why else would WaPo be preemptively carrying water for the Biden administration's failed economic policies unless they're coming around to realize what Americans have felt for months since the White House and liberal outlets like WaPo lied to them about inflation being "transitory" — the economy is crumbling and it's Joe Biden's fault.

The Washington Post's attempt to convince its readers that a recession is *actually* good for them begins by comparing Joe Biden's economy to FDR's:

It was the Great Depression. The unemployment rate was over 25 percent. An estimated 12 million people were out of work, about one-fourth of the civilian labor force. “More than 11,000 of 24,000 banks had failed, destroying the savings of depositors,” according to the National Archives. Fast forward to now, and as bad as things are — rising interest rates, high inflation, stock market tumbling — the economy hasn’t imploded as it did during the Great Depression.

If you have to evoke FDR's economy in order to make Biden's look good — you're in trouble.

The Post then explains the "seven silver linings" Americans are supposed to be grateful for (?) as America's economic woes under Biden get even worse. Among them, falling housing prices, increased interest rates for savings accounts, better exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and foreign currencies, and... student loan forgiveness?

Never mind the obvious insanity of saying a recession is good because your dollars will go farther on the trips abroad WaPo seems to think struggling Americans will be taking during said recession, Biden's legally challenged student debt bailout has nothing to do with the recession. Biden has said it's a response to COVID-19, a pandemic is recently said was "over," but clearly The Post is grasping at straws to come up with even seven supposed silver linings to spin Biden's recession as a good thing for Americans.

The "reasons" WaPo claims a recession is actually a good thing are all items that will benefit only those who aren't affected by Biden's recession — one that grows more dire with each month showing increased and accelerating inflation. Continued price increases mean that the Federal Reserve will only continue to increase interest rates, eliminating any Democrat hopes of a "soft landing" for the economy as the Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell fight to drive inflation down after Biden policies sent it soaring.