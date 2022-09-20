Sunny Hostin's Racist Attack on Nikki Haley Backfired Immediately

On Tuesday's installment of The View, hosts discussed potential 2024 presidential candidates who could challenge President Biden — or whoever carries the banner for Democrats — before host Sunny Hostin stepped on a giant rake with her attempt to attack Ambassador Nikki Haley, the former senior Trump administration official and governor of South Carolina.

As Alyssa Farah Griffin rattled off names she'd like to see run in 2024, she listed Nikki Haley for being an "incredibly effective governor in South Carolina" — and that's where things went off the rails.

Calling Nikki Haley a "chameleon," Sunny Hostin asked "what is her real name again?" Griffin pointed out that "a lot of people don't go by their real names." But Hostin wasn't done with her attack.

"I think if she leaned into being someone of color, this would be different," Hostin said in an apparent attempt to accuse Haley of running from her heritage. "There's some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass, so that we don't have to worry," Hostin tried to argue, clearly picking first names as the hill to die on.

But then fellow co-host Sara Haines jumped into the fray to point out why Hostin's attack is as hypocritical as they come: "Sunny, you go by a different name!"

Yep, that's right. Sunny Hostin's name isn't Sunny. It's not even her middle name. Her "actual" name is Asunción Cummings Hostin.

Nikki Haley reacted to Hostin's attack in an exclusive comment to Townhall:

Thanks for your concern, Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name.

Strange how Hostin thought attacking Nikki Haley as some kind of race traitor for her name would fly when she does... exactly the same thing. Liberals, thy name is hypocrisy.

Apparently, as Hostin tried to explain, it's ok for her to use a different name "because most Americans can't pronounce 'Asunción' because of the under-education in our country," she argued. But that botched attempt at a save doesn't cut it after she attacked Haley. Even if Hostin was right about "under-education" making it impossible for Americans to pronounce her name, wouldn't that same reasoning apply to Haley?

Logic, of course, doesn't matter to the ladies of The View — all that matters there is attacking conservatives and tearing down women for the sake of — feebly, in this case — landing weak hits on ideological opponents. Watch the full exchange below:

Finally promoting GOP women, Farah Griffin notes the possibility of Nikki Haley running in 2024 and how effective she was as governor.

