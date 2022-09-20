With Economy in Crisis, Biden to Host Elton John for White House Concert

The U.S. economy is in a recession, inflation remains near 40-year highs, food prices are spiking faster than they have since 1979, the Pentagon is sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while Biden muddies the waters of Taiwan policy, more than two million illegal immigrants — including scores who are on terror watch lists — have unlawfully entered the United States, and violent crime is spiking across the country. So what is the President of the United States doing to help American families?

He's hosting Elton John for a concert on the South Lawn of the White House this Friday. Yes, really.

Announced by the White House as "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," the concert "will celebrate the healing and unifying power of music."

Will the power of music bring down inflation? Reduce crime? Help families living paycheck-to-paycheck make ends meet this month? Secure the U.S.-Mexico border? Stave off a Chinese invasion of Taiwan amid stumbling statements from the White House? Nope. It's just another party for Biden and his Democrat buddies that ignores the pain being felt by Americans.

"The President and First Lady will host a musical performance by music legend and global humanitarian, Sir Elton John, on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday evening, September 23, 2022," the White House's announcement explains.

"In collaboration with A+E Networks and The History Channel, the event, titled 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,' will celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates, and more," the White House announcement adds.

It is, once again, odd for Biden to be hosting events focused on — or even talking about — unity after his leadership has been repeatedly marred by divisive rhetoric and policies. From his rants about COVID-19 being a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" to his more recent declaration of war on "MAGA forces" and other Republicans, Biden is about the last person who should be pretending to champion "unity."

In addition to the performance by Elton John, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will give remarks at Friday evening's event — yet another apparent in-kind donation to Democrats from a mainstream entertainment entity to give Biden a platform he hasn't proven he deserves ahead of the midterm elections.

GOP lawmakers responded to the announcement by noting Biden's many crises that have hurt Americans:

Last week Joe Biden was serenaded by James Taylor to celebrate 8.3% inflation, now Elton John is going to party at the White House!



This will be a great comfort for American families lighting a "candle in the wind" when Biden's energy policies hit home.https://t.co/AXFtKJWANI — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) September 20, 2022

Food and other necessities have skyrocketed in price, leaving Americans little money to spend on entertainment.



But Biden gets performances from James Taylor & Elton John on the taxpayer dime - while scoffing at the idea that inflation hurts Americans. https://t.co/TTU5BmyW5W — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) September 20, 2022

Recently, as the stock market had its worst day in more than two years and a new inflation report showed prices continuing to surge, Biden hosted a smaller party at the White House with a performance by James Taylor to celebrate the falsely named and entirely ineffective "Inflation Reduction Act" he recently signed into law.

By the time this Friday's White House concert takes place, the economy could be in even worse shape. On Tuesday, the Dow tumbled more than 300 points in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates coming this week — likely to be hefty — in response to still-growing inflation.

Out of touch doesn't begin to describe the Biden administration in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm election cycle. Perhaps he knows Democrats' collective goose is cooked and he wants to have as much fun as possible before he's hogtied by Republican majorities on Capitol Hill?

Whatever the case, he owes an explanation to the Americans whose lives have been altered by his myriad crises and should put some time into working to actually address the issues the country faces rather than hobnobbing with elite liberals as if all is right in the world.