'Attempt to Fill Our Heads With Stupid': Sen. Kennedy Reacts to Biden's Combative Speech

In a flurry of response to President Joe Biden's caustic Thursday night address to the nation in which he called for unity after asserting that tens of millions of Americans were trying to destroy democracy, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana gave his two cents — as only he can.

"After listening to the president's speech, I really understand why it's an unassailable fact that age does not guarantee wisdom," Kennedy quipped. "The President Biden we saw last night was really every inch Joe Biden the politician," the Republican senator added of the remarks that White House aides insist were not "political."

"His speech was a very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid," Kennedy added. "I thought to myself, what a missed opportunity to talk to the American people — straight up — about the reasons when they lie down to sleep at night they can't. He could have talked about crime, inflation, learning loss by our children, the mountains of fentanyl coming across the border killing our teenagers," Kennedy noted.

"Instead, he chose to say to the American people: 'If you don't agree with me about higher taxes, more government, if you don't agree with me that moms are 'birthing people,' if you don't agree with me that government has a constitutional right to talk to your five-year-old about sexuality — you're a bad person and you're not even an American,'" Kennedy said.

"The water's not gonna clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek."

"After it was over I said to myself, you know it's really true — I've said this before — the water's not gonna clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek," Kennedy explained. "And no one is coming to save us but ourselves."

Responding to Biden's repeated attacks on "MAGA Forces" and "MAGA Republicans" that the president claimed were working to drag American backwards, Kennedy said it "sounds like a long-winded description and definition of what Secretary Clinton called 'deplorables.'"

"The people that president Biden is talking about — some of whom supported President Trump, some didn't — are the people who get up every day, go to work, obey the law, pay their taxes, try to teach their kids morals," Kennedy explained. "They are proud of America. They do want to make America great again."

But the issue Biden has with these hardworking patriotic Americans, Kennedy added, is that "they just don't agree with President Biden's neosocialist woke agenda. They don't believe in bigger government, they don't believe in higher taxes, they don't believe in more spending, they don't believe in more regulation, they don't believe in more debt, they don't believe we ought to turn our cops into social workers — they don't believe that stuff," he said.

"I'm very disappointed that the president would call people who don't agree with him those kind of names. I just think he's made a political mistake — but it says something about his administration."

"I'm very disappointed that the president would call people who don't agree with him those kind of names," Kennedy reiterated. "I just think he's made a political mistake — but it says something about his administration," he added.