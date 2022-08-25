Conservatism

Hillary Clinton Loses Battle of Legal Wits to Kim Kardashian

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2022 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File

In her new AppleTV+ show titled "Gutsy," former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton found herself unable to turn her long-running losing streak around when she took on reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian in a legal knowledge quiz moderated by Chelsea Clinton. 

"Gutsy" is an on-screen spinoff docuseries based on Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's "The Book of Gutsy Women" from 2019 that features the mother-daughter duo having conversations with and undertaking activities alongside "gutsy women." The series' trailer teases episodes with Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Amy Schumer, and others going canoeing, working with bees, and other adventures.

When Clinton — a former partner in a law firm — went up against Kardashian — a law student — in a battle of legal wits, Kardashian walloped Clinton 11-4. 

Perhaps that's an unsurprising outcome for Clinton, who apparently didn't see any legal issues with storing classified government documents on a private server in her basement and then wiped — "like with a cloth?" — hard drives while under scrutiny. 

Questions in the quiz included when deadly force is justified, definitional differences between robbery and extortion, and when self-defense can be used in a case. 

"It was heartbreaking!" Hillary Clinton said of her loss to Kardashian in an interview ahead of the series' launch on September 9. Meanwhile, Chelsea tried to make excuses, claiming she could see that her mom knew the answers but was too slow to buzz in with an answer.

