Police Refuse to Release Bodycam Footage of Paul Pelosi Arrest

Following reports that Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was arrested on May 29 for an alleged DUI, authorities in Napa County have been mum on the details of the incident — after which he was booked, cited, and released — and now they're refusing to release footage of the arrest while confirming it exists.

According to Fox News Digital, their attempts to obtain dash or body cam footage of the events leading up to and during the arrest of Paul Pelosi saw the Napa County District Attorney's office confirm that video of the interaction does exist. But, the DA's office won't release it:

"The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request," CHP told Fox News Digital in a letter in a response to a California Public Records Act request last week. "However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f)."

While it's not totally surprising to see law enforcement cite an ongoing investigation as a reason to withhold information, it's not clear how releasing video of an allegedly intoxicated Paul Pelosi would interfere with their investigation. It's not like there are minors involved — Mr. Pelosi is 82 — nor has there been any talk of anyone else involved who might still be under investigation.

As long as authorities refuse to release information, the media and those following the case will seemingly have to wait for Paul Pelosi's day in court. According to Napa County DA Allison Haley, that won't happen until later this summer on August 3. It's still unclear whether there will be criminal charges at that time. If so, Mr. Pelosi will be arraigned at his first court appearance.

As the DA told Fox News Digital, "The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi" which "is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County." The DA added that "any speculation to the contrary is incorrect" and "when a filing decision is made by the Napa County District Attorney, the media and public will be notified."

Speaker Pelosi has remained quiet on her husband's arrest and upcoming court appearance.